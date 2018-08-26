How to choose a birthstone rings for your mother?

Birthstone rings have a rich history in many cultures. Today, they make wonderful gifts for 18th or 21st birthdays. Since at least the 1600s, particular stones have been thought to have links to particular months.

Based on tradition, there are 12 gemstones, one designated for each month. Each gemstone is supposed to bring or enhance unique characteristics to the person wearing it. For instance, wearing ruby, the gemstone of July, would bring the bearer prosperity and good health.

This will definitely bring a smile on your mom’s face and make her feel the most special on Mother’s day. In order to find the perfect birthstone rings, it is important that you go at reputable jewelry dealer near you or you can go at trusted online jewelry stores.

You can also consult friends and co-workers for jeweler recommendations. This way you can find the best results.

When shopping for birthstone rings, you need to know that there are different kinds of birthstones – genuine, natural, and synthetic. These three types are all good, but they differ in quality.

Other considerations when buying mothers day birthstone rings is the size. Of course you need to be exact about the ring size. Next is the shape of the gemstone. The stone should perfectly complement the wearer’s fingers. For long fingers, oval mothers day birthstone rings will look elegant. For shorter fingers, round or square rings will look great.

