The 1920s Dancers for Hire Make Your Party a Grand Success with Their Vintage Dancing Style

You can now contact Swing Patrol for the 1920s dancers for hire. Yes, Swing Patrol is one dancing community that promotes yesteryear dancing styles and you can find many dancers who can perform to the themes like Gangster, Blitz party entertainment and also Great Gatsby themes that have become quite popular now in the parties. Swing Patrol is a dancing community that brings together the dancers who are interested in Lindy Hop which is a popular dance form in the early 19th century. It offers classes in Lindy Hop to all the enthusiasts who want to learn the dancing styles like Charleston, Solo and Balboa to the energetic music genre of the yester years. The classes are conducted in different levels and anyone who has interest to learn the vintage dancing style can join the classes irrespective of the age or their dancing skills. The Lindy Hop dances are set to the electro swing, gospel and blue tunes that are highly energetic and joyful music for one to perform. The community encourages their members to participate in many events, road shows and other dancing festivals to promote Lindy Hop. You can this find the 1920s style dancing performers who can entertain your guests to the core from Swing Patrol.

The Blitz party entertainment dancers can be hired to perform at corporate events, product launches, special occasions, office parties, weddings and many more occasions to add a vintage tough to the party. The dancers offer different packages for you to choose and in case you go for the Grand Slam package the dancers shall take care of helping you right from choosing an appropriate venue to the MC services, bands, DJs, hair and make-up artist, phone booth etc so that you can take care of the other arrangements. The dancers shall turn up with make and costumes suitable for the Blitz theme and also encourage the guests to have a vintage touch up to enjoy the party thoroughly. The dancers offer a few beginners lessons to the guests so that they too can perform on the dance floors and show their talent in the vintage dance moves. The dancers shall also conduct small competitions to the guests encouraging them to dance and enjoy themselves in your party which they can never forget for a long time.

By hiring the Swing Patrol dancers no doubt you can have the best time in your parties with their energetic and vintage dance performances.

Are you searching for the beginners swing dance classes and lessons in London, then your search ends here. Swingpatrol.co.uk offering the 10 class card, which is a great way to save cash on your swing dance classes, lessons. For more details about the dance classes, please visit at http://www.swingpatrol.co.uk/

Contact Address:

Swingpatrol

Brighton

London

England

80601

United Kingdom

020 3151 1750

info@swingpatrol.co.uk