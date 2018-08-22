How to choose from the top schools in Mumbai through Sqoolz.com

With school playing a vital role in every child’s growth milestones, it becomes essential to choose an alma mater which helps in enhancing the overall knowledge and personality of a child right from the foundation stage. While there are plenty of schools in every nook and corner of Mumbai which offers various curriculum, facilities, medium, etc. the selection of the preferred school solely depends on parent and child’s preferences based on their proximity of location and suitable fees structure.

As selecting an ideal school is not less than a monument task, parents prefer to take advise from their relatives, friends or colleagues whose kids are studying in the similar schools and end up sending their kids to a school which might not seem to be suitable enough in the future. With growing trend of schools offering international curriculum such as ICSE, IGCSE or IB, parents and students tend to overlook the fact that the kind of education offered in international schools does not match the one offered in national curriculum schools such as CBSE and state board. While international schools are suitable for students who are aiming to go to other countries for higher education, the syllabus covered by national schools act as a perfect base for students wishing to get their bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indian institutes.

Considering the complexity of school selection, Sqoolz.com came up with its services to offer a wider platform for schools where they can engage with their students, parents and new prospects at one place. The dedicated team at Sqoolz work in coordination with the best schools Mumbai to access their vital information such as school history, contact details, location, curriculum offered, medium, fees structure, etc. and verifies the same before compiling the list of top schools in Mumbai for their users. Apart from this we even offer parents a virtual tour of most of the school campuses in Mumbai with the help of which they can get an insight of the school vicinity and its amenities.

Mumbai being a metropolitan city is home to some of the renowned schools in the country. With so many options to choose from, it becomes difficult to compare between the top schools in Mumbai. Thus, Sqoolz.com offers an enhanced search option where parents can filter their search based on their requirements, bookmark the prospective schools and compare amongst the shortlisted schools all at one place. Not only that, once a school has been selected parents can directly inquire with the school, obtain admission form, receive continuous updates, etc. through our website. Our comprehensive list of schools in Mumbai will help you get through the most tedious task of your child’s career with ease.

To know more about us or to start your school search log on to our website https://www.sqoolz.com/