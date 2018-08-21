SANCA Western Cape: Your Saviour to Substance Abuse

SANCA Western Cape aims to eliminate substance abuse by offering three programmes and creating awareness campaigns. This way the company plans to reinforce healthy habits in the communities of the Western Cape.

SANCAWC implements their substance abuse prevention and treatment programmes at three levels:

Primary Prevention: The first step is a precautionary step that addresses harmful substance abuse effects before they occur by conducting campaigns and educating people.

Secondary Prevention: This Step focuses on high-risks groups, that is, young adults and abused women. Along with educational initiatives, life skills training is also offered at this level.

Tertiary Prevention: The last program is directed at people who have already become a victim of substance abuse. The tertiary prevention level includes comprehensive assessment service where both in-patient and out-patient can take part.

Prevention Programmes:

POPPETS, Youth Programme, and FASD Programme fall under this category. POPPETS (Programme of Primary Prevention: Education Through Stories) educates children about the negative effects of substance abuse in their pre-school years in an effective manner. The Youth Programme aims to educate the youth about drug abuse and lead them towards positive life goals. Foetal Alcohol Spectrum disorder (FASD) Programme conducts awareness campaigns extensively. The company also identifies, recruits, trains and employs health educators, workers to reduce the occurrence of FASD. SANCA Western Cape also provides services for women whose children are suffering from FASD and help them to understand the individual requirements of their children.

Out-Patient Programme:

Anyone who has developed the symptoms of substance abuse dependency can benefit from the out-patient programme of SANCA Western Cape. The out-patient programmes are offered at the company’s offices located in Paarl, Atlantis, Khayelitsha, Athlone/Guguletu, Tygerberg, and Mitchells Plain. Community-based counselling programs are also offered here. From family history to phase of addiction, everything is analysed in detail to create an individual treatment plan.

Corporate Services:

SANCA Western Cape considers all corporate concerns related to suspected intoxication, detection of substance abuse among employees. Based on this information collected, the company updates the existing policies or formulates new ones. The corporate service sessions usually cover effects of alcohol and substance abuse on job performance, safety and legal obligations. Video clips and role-playing exercises are a part of these training sessions. The corporate services are offered at an affordable rate and are meant to benefit the employees as well as the businesses.

For more information about the programmes and campaigns of SANCA Western Cape, please visit the website http://sancawc.co.za.

About the Company

SANCA Western Cape was established with the objective of ensuring a healthy lifestyle among the communities of the Western Cape by eliminating substance and drug abuse.

