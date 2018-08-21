Report Explores the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Gluten-Free Packaged Food. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market by product(bakery, baby food and ready meals) through main geographies in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market are Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Dr Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Boulder Brands Inc, Others. The global gluten-free packaged food market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

Introduction of new gluten-free products, the health and wellness trend is another major factor for the growing demand for gluten free food products, gluten free products are generally consumed among people suffering from gluten related disorders such as celiac disease and other gluten allergy remains the key factor driving the growth of global gluten-free packaged food market. Furthermore, the growth in this market is also escalated by raising numbers of gluten intolerant consumers in the world market. Moreover, rules and regulations for gluten free packaged foods vary across countries, corruption among the manufacturers, the pricing of the gluten-free packaged food is a major concern among consumers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Rising awareness and the health and wellness trend, and increased marketing initiatives by the manufacturers are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the gluten-free packaged food market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on different product include bakery, pasta, baby food and ready meals.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Europe was the largest market among the geographies due to increase in awareness among consumers and ongoing health concerns. Furthermore, The Americas stands such as the leading market in the global gluten free foods market with market share of xx%. The US is the largest market in this region. APAC has the largest population in the world as compared to other regions, and has been witnessing impressive growth in the demand for gluten free foods in recent times. Moreover, Middle East and Africa (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising health and wellness awareness coupled with growing per capita income.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Dr Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Boulder Brands Inc, Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of gluten-free packaged food globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of gluten-free packaged food. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the gluten-free packaged food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the gluten-free packaged food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

