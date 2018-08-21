E-Scooters Market 2018 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2018 To 2023

E-Scooters Market 2018

E-Scooters Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023.

Global E-Scooters Market Information Report, By Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-Ion and Ni-MH), By Product (Retro, Standing/Self-Balancing and Folding), By Technology (Plug-In Based and Battery Based) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Electric scooter is referred to as motorized bicycles, which are being propelled by a combination of human power and electric motor, which are further capable of propelling the vehicle with not more than 30 Mph on level ground. The e-scooter consists of two wheels and a motor, which triggers at a certain speed and offers better efficiency as compared to conventional scooters at the expense of slightly reduced performance.

The global E-Scooters Market is being majorly driven by factors such as the low maintenance of the e-scooters by eliminating the periodic servicing requirements, the introduction of various regulations by government all over the globe for promoting the use of electric vehicles such as e-scooters, and the increasing concerns for carbon emission in the environment. The development of smart cities, across the globe along with the tax concessions on eco-friendly vehicles, is also driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is expected to be restrained by the lack of charging infrastructure for promoting the use of e-scooters.

The global e-scooters market is expected to experience huge opportunities with the development and promotion of smart charging stations. The global e-scooters market has seen a remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~7%.

The prominent players in the global e-scooters market include Gogoro Inc. (Taiwan), Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), Vmoto Limited (Australia), Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd (China), Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada), Alta Motors (U.S.), Govecs Group (Germany), Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd (India) among others.

Based on battery type, the e-scooters market has been segmented as sealed lead acid, Li-ion and Ni-MH. Among these, sealed lead acid batteries is expected to grow, significantly, over the forecast period. These type of batteries are widely used battery types because of their high power density and ease of use. It comes in all shapes, voltages, amperages and sizes. They also normally do not allow for the addition or loss of liquid.

Based on product, the global e-scooters market has been segmented as retro, standing/self-balancing and folding. Among these, the standing/self-balancing segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market. Based on technology, the market has been segmented as plug-in based and battery based.

Geographically, the global e-scooters market has been divided into four major regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global e-scooters market over the forecast period owing to the existence of countries such China, which has the majority of the e-scooter sellers in the region. The major manufacturers of e-scooters are shifting their manufacturing locations in the developing nations of Asia Pacific, owing to the easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor in the region. Countries such as Japan, China and India are also shifting towards the adoption of eco-friendly mode of transportation, thereby driving the growth of the e-scooters market in the Asia Pacific region.

The report for Global E-Scooters Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

