Automotive Fire Suppression System Market: Stringent Safety Norms For The Vehicles In The Region

​An automotive fire suppression system is provided inside the vehicle in order to protect the passengers against fire. In automobiles, fire extinguishers and automatic fire signaling alarms are used as the fire suppression system. The automotive fire suppression systems are provided in order to reduce the loss of life due to fire that may be caused in road accidents.

The automotive fire suppression system market is expanding due to the increasing concern in society toward safety measures. Government regulation in most regions for installation of the fire suppression system is boosting the automotive fire suppression system market. The key driving factors for the automotive fire suppression system market are the increasing production of vehicles and government regulations about the installation of fire suppression systems in vehicles. The automotive fire suppressions system market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate as the cylinder of the fire extinguisher is required to be refilled after a certain period of the time even if it is not used which forces the vehicle owners to refill the cylinders increasing the valuation of the aftermarket sale channel.

The automotive fire suppression systems market can be segmented based on sales channel, activation, vehicle, and region.

Based on sales channel, the automotive fire suppression system market can be classified into OEM and aftersales fire suppression system. The OEM segment comprises the automotive fire suppression system provided by OEMs in their vehicles, mostly fire sensors provided are installed by the OEMs. The aftersales segment consists of the valuation of the automotive fire suppression system installed after buying the vehicle, and the cylinder of the fire extinguisher needs to be filled after a certain period of time, which is boosting the market.

In terms of activation, the automotive fire suppression system market can be segmented into automatic fire suppression system and manually operated fire suppression system. In an automatic fire suppression system, the system activates automatically after sensing the fire in the chamber of the vehicle. This system is more expensive, comparatively, and is installed in the luxury segment of passenger vehicles. Manually operated fire suppression systems need to be operated manually in an emergency situation after the sensors alert of a fire in the vehicle. The manually operated fire suppression system segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market as it is cost-effective, and it is installed in most vehicles. Almost all commercial vehicles are mounted with manually operated fire suppression systems.

Based on type of vehicle, the automotive fire suppression systems can be segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, and multiutility vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment accounts for a major share of the market due to the higher production of passenger vehicles.

In terms of region, the automotive fire suppression system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market of the automotive fire suppression system is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific due to the rise in production of the vehicles in the region. Europe follows Asia Pacific in terms of share of the market, due to the stringent safety norms for the vehicles in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive fire suppression system market include Halma Plc, Koetter Fire Protection LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, QTEC Fire Services, Fire Extinguisher Valve Company Ltd, KOORSEN FIRE & SECURITY, and Ardent Fire Systems Limited.

