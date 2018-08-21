And the Mrs India Galaxy 2018 winner is ….



The battle for the Mrs India Galaxy 2018 crown came to an end on 20th August with 40 glamorous shortlisted women from different corners of the country

The most anticipated event on the Indian beauty calendar Mrs India Galaxy 2018 came to an end last night in a glitzy ceremony at the Tivoli gardens in the capital where forty finalist contestants from different parts of the country showcased their talent, while fighting for the 2018 title.

30 years old, Amita Panda from Bhubaneshwar who is a IT professional was announced the winner of Mrs India Galaxy 2018 in the classic category while Somya Sharma from Lucknow who is an entrepreneur and just 36 years old bagged the Mrs India Galaxy 2018 title in the Gold category.

TV actress Divya Malik, supermodel Himani Thapa, fashion designer Sadan Pande and celebrity stylist Sylvie Rodgers, Mrs Universe Arabasia Anupama Sharma, TV actor Sunny Sachdeva and actress Surbhi Singla comprised the judgement panel.

While talking to press jury member and fashion designer Sadan Pande said : “I feel it’s a great gesture to bring the marginalised women of the society in the forefront through the pageant. I mean these women who have fought domestic violence and abuse are now after their grooming sessions are oozing with confidence.”

The glitzy event was attended by who’s who of the industry that comprises Shahana Mookherjea, Rajiv Gupta, Nishi Singh, Aditi Mookherjee, Ashima Singh, Shivani Sharma, Jawahar Lal, Roshni Thakur and the famous sharp shooter daadi Chandro Tomar nd many more.

Miss Indian Galaxy endeavours to show appreciation for the fashion and beauty industry. The show brings to the country the talented beauties with brains which is a rare combination of intelligence with glamour and glitz.

Mrs India Galaxy is first and very unique beauty pageant for the married women across the country fighting for the crown. Though, beauty pageants for married women have been a very common phenomenon but Mrs India Galaxy stands out since it’s a show for a cause. The brain child of Ginny Kapoor and Gagan Kapoor, Mrs India Galaxy aims to bring back the confidence of those women who have been victims of domestic violence and abuse, through the pageant. The show is for women empowerment with the main cause of ‘STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN’.

Talking more about the beauty pageant Ginny Kapoor, director of Vibrant Concepts says, “Mrs India Galaxy aims in bringing forth; fresh and glamorous young faces to limelight from different parts of the country through this platform. The pageant sets a benchmark in the glamour industry by bringing promising models who can be future supermodels and actors from all over the country.” Mrs India Galaxy is a brain child of Ginny Kapoor and Gagan Kapoor who have a decade long experience in hosting various beauty pageants and fashion events across the country.