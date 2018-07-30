The many benefits of blepharoplasty

Several eye condition can be improved nowadays and not just the ones related to sight, but appearance as well. Blepharoplasty and double eyelid surgery are among the most popular interventions and people choose to undergo them to look better and to improve their vision as well. There are many benefits involved and eye specialists guarantee great results.

During the initial consultation with the eye specialist, you will find out exactly if blepharoplasty is suitable for you and how you can benefit from it exactly. Of course, you can ask as many questions as you want and learn everything there is to know about the surgery, if complications exist, what is the recovery time, risks involved and such. However, there are certain benefits that can’t be neglected and once you learn about them, you will become more convinced to undergo it and change how you look and how you feel. It is one of the most common plastic surgeries.

Many people suffer from droopy eyelids and even if that does not affect them in a certain manner, it certainly makes them look tired or older than they really are. Eyelid surgery has the goal of removing the excess skin and fat near the eye, resulting in a more youthful appearance. Additionally, during the procedure, dark circles under the eye and bags can also be removed. Afterwards, patients will see how refreshed and awake they look, gaining more confidence and feeling a lot better. In some cases, patients choose to raise their eyebrows along with eyelid surgery, as the combination reduced wrinkles and creases.

Double eyelid surgery is mostly known in the Asian culture, as you probably noticed that they have a single eyelid. The purpose in this case is to add a fold to the upper eyelid. Many of the patients want this from an aesthetic point of view, but the enhancement is functional as well. In case of women, they can apply makeup better and create beautiful styles. Results are visible nevertheless and you can view some “before” and “after” photos in the surgeon’s practice. This will give you an idea of what to expect and if it is all worth it. Of course, if it has been on your mind for a while, you can finally take the leap.

Patients suffering from migraines have discovered that targeted incisions reduces occurrences. Incisions are placed exactly in locations where trigger nerves occur and many patients have not only experienced reduced pain, but some have none whatsoever. This depends from case to case and you can discuss with the eye surgeon to see if it is a good solution for you. At some point, people have vision problems, because the upper eyelid droops down in the field of vision. This means that surgery can correct this issue as well and make sure that people see better, not only look better.

