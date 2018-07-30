Global V2X Market Trends & Forecast to 2023- Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

July 2018, New York USA (News)- Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa. It is a vehicular communication system that incorporates other more specific types of communication as V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2N (Vehicle-to-network), V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), V2D (Vehicle-to-device) and V2G (Vehicle-to-grid).

Researchreportsinc.com adds “Global V2X Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2023)” report to its research store. This research provides market analysis of size, share, trends, value, volume, country coverage, market dynamics, and competitive landscape

The global market size of V2X Market is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.

Major Market Players:

• Continental

• Qualcomm

• NXP Semiconductors

• Robert Bosch

• Delphi Automotive

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current V2X Market in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current V2X Market in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current V2X Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current V2X Market in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current V2X Market in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global V2X Market (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global V2X Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Company Profile (Continental, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive et al.)

16.1 Company A

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Company A

16.1.4 Company A V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.2 Company B

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Company B

16.2.4 Company B V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.3 Company C

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Company C

16.3.4 Company C V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.4 Company D

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Company D

16.4.4 Company D V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.5 Company E

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Company E

16.5.4 Company E V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.6 Company F

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Company F

16.6.4 Company F V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.7 Company G

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and V2X Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Company G

16.7.4 Company G V2X Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

