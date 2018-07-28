On The Mark Strategies welcomes third generation credit union influencer

New team member continues family’s credit union legacy

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 26, 2018 — On The Mark Strategieswelcomed Elizabeth Arnold to the team June 18. Elizabeth is the daughter of Mark Arnold, founder of On The Mark Strategies, and granddaughter of the late John Arnold, founder of Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union, formerly Southwest Corporate Credit Union.

“One strategic initiative many credit unions have today is reaching the millennial generation,” Mark said. “It’s a fantastic addition to our team to have someone from that important demographic assisting credit unions. Her nonprofit marketing experience is also a natural fit with credit unions. Of course, the fact that she’s my daughter is an added bonus!”

Together, the Arnolds’ credit unionfootprintnow spans multiple states, three generations and more than 50 years. Elizabeth joins On the Mark Strategies with diverse experience in marketing, branding and public relations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Baylor University where she founded the university’s first online magazine, The Bundle. Elizabeth has worked with nonprofit organizations in the education, family and senior living industries to build story-based brands through public relations and social media.

“Dad is the most hard-working, family-centered man I’ve ever met, and getting to work with him is an honor,” Elizabeth said. “He’s taught us our whole lives to ‘think huge’ and live adventurously by modeling a goal-oriented spiritin his own life. Almost every little girl wants to be like her dad when she grows up, and I feel blessed to have a front-row seat to learn from mine.”

Elizabeth will work with the On the Mark Strategies team as an account executive to help credit unions across the country create and implement dynamic marketing and branding solutions. For more information about On The Mark Strategies, including creative samples and video testimonials, visit markarnold.com or call (214) 538-4147.