Leading Company to provide Corporate Brand Image Interior Design Service in Texas

II Spaces is a Professional office furniture dealer in Addison Texas. Founded in the year 1996, they provide best Brand Image oriented Corporate Interior design service for any kind commercial business in and around the Texas. They are known for creating spaces depending upon the people needs and purpose of functionality of a front in order to offer create possibilities. From planning and design to delivery and installation, they work to provide better interior design and furniture planning in a space.

Corporate Interior Design

Corporate Interior Design plays a great part in any kind of commercial front and its space. Corporate Interior is not just background wallpaper planning, furniture for uplifting the aesthetic value, but to increasing the functionality and that brings life to the space. Interior design should be able to accord between the workplace with employee and brand image. A space of any commercial front such as a corporate company, Banks, Offices, Schools, Hospitals and Industrial, etc wants to be in another representation of their brand, tagline, image and service to make a point of their the ideology and concept to their clients and people in their work front.

Corporate Interior Design at II Spaces

With around 20+ years of experience in furniture dealership, planning and designing the workplace for various kinds of commercial and corporate front, The II Spaces company provides best Corporate interior design service in Texas. They have well experienced and professional Interior Designers, staffs and furniture’s to create the interior design for any firm according to their brand image. They will design the interiors by understanding the Client’s business strategies and requirements needs. Their client focused designing solution will help to create a perfect interior and atmosphere in the workplace in accordance with their brand image.

About II Spaces

II Spaces is a Full Line Herman Miller Dealer Furniture store in Addison, TX. They have been in this industry for than 20 years. It is a Minority/Woman Business Enterprise (MWBE) firm which has been getting many awards for their service and designs. They provide best Interior design service and solution for Corporate, Healthcare, Government, Public Spaces, Education and Hospitability. For more information, visit https://iispaces.com/our-solutions/corporate/

Address:

16837 Addison Road – Suite 500

Addison, TX 75001-56510

Contact: +1 972-716-9979