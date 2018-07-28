Al Badie Group Expects Real Estate and Finance Business Volume to Grow Up To 20%

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 02, 2018) – The founder of the Al Badie Group of Companies has participated with the government of the United Arab Emirates in the formation of the National Bank of Abh Dhabi. This engagement has helped the group in the development of a solid platform for project financing.

In the recent years, the effect of oil prices on the sale of residential properties is being compensated by the increasing rental rates in Abu Dhabi. This is an evaluation made by many experts in the real estate market like the VP of the ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie.

As the ABG is engaged in project financing, the group has experienced an increase in the number of people looking for finance for their construction project. With the increasing rental costs, there is a trend among people to opt for mortgage financing as they found that the cost of the mortgage is comparatively lesser as compared to the paying rent.

ABG is presently experiencing an increase in the number of mortgage applications among the public. As ABG is engaged both in the real estate sector and finance sector, the company is expected to grow further with the contribution of the management team that includes experts like Mr. Khaled Al Badie.

About Al Badie Group:

As far as Property development is concerned, Al Badie Group is standing as a pioneer and they have completed many projects with developers like Al Qudra, Aldar, and Sorouh.

For more information, please visit http://www.pressreader.com/uae/gulf-news/20150423/282690455734069

