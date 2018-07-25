STOR2RRD Now Supports New Storages

Major enhancements are support of additional storage systems and new Reporter feature.
Support of new storages
Dell EMC² XtremIO
HPE StoreOnce
DataCore SANsymphony
Lenovo ThinkSystem DS Series
New features
Reporter automates creating of PDF, CSV reports from all performance data kept by the tool.
Reports can be automatically sent to email addresses or saved on the filesystem.
Copy Services monitoring and alerting
HostTOP and VolumesTOP have possibility of CSV export
GUI: grouping storages per storage type in the menu (a checkbox on the bottom of the menu panel)
HW event email alerting contains detail description of the problem
Alerting: Response time alert contains an option for specifying of a IO treshold what allows raising an alert
SAN monitoring
Configuration pages enhancements
Monitoring of CPU and Memory on Brocade switches (firmware 7.4.2c+)
Fixes and small enhancements
IBM SVC/Storwize, HPE 3PAR: new configuration page includes HW info
HPE 3PAR: POOL capacity of CPG’s were saved under wrong id’s, fixed
Fujitsu ETERNUS: smaller fixes for capacity, port perf data, host mappings and node perf data
INFINIDAT Infinibox: storage agent might hang forever under specific conditions
HPE Nimble: reduced number of ssh sessions to the storage for getting data
Dell EMC² Isilon: support of latest 8.1.0.3+ firmware release, there was a change in storage REST API
Dell EMC² Isilon: getting of node perf data might failed under some circumstances
Dell EMC² DataDomain v6.x: wrong data direction in replication graphs, read/write was swapped
Dell EMC² DataDomain: total capacity was wrong, was used licensed capacity instead of total
SAN monitoring: historical reporting fix, only data was working
