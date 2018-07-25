Difference Between Huawei E5787 and Netgear AC790S

If you had our blog about Netgear Aircard 790s, you may know the Aircard 790s was the world’s first 4G LTE mobile hotspots with a touchscreen, which makes it a very attractive mobile pocket router. Huawei also presented a new 4G Mobile Hotspot with the touchscreen, and the model is Huawei E5787, also named Huawei Mobile WiFi Touch. If you are looking for a 4G mobile router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) with a touchscreen, the Aircard 790 and Huawei E5787 could be considered. However, someone may ask: what’s the difference between Huawei E5787 and Netgear Aircard 790s? Which one is better to buy? In this article, we will review the difference between the Aircard 790s and Huawei E5787, including appearance, interfaces, specs, and other features to find the answers.

Huawei E5787 VS Netgear AC790S Appearance

Like other Netgear LTE mobile routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/netgear-4g-lte-router.html), the Netgear Aircard 790s has a 2.4-inch touchscreen with two buttons at the side of the screen. The two buttons are “Home” and “Back”. The Aircard 790s may have Telstra logo around the corner. The power button is on the top edge side while the USB3.0 port and external antenna connectors are located at the opposite side. The back cover could be opened and the battery is removable for exchange. And Micro SIM card slot is available after removing the battery.

The latest Huawei E5787 also has a 2.4 inch touchscreen but no button on the front. The Huawei logo is below the screen. Like Netgear 790s(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-790s-4g-mobile-hotspot.html), the power button is also on the top side, and the USB 3.0 and connectors for external antennas are available on the other side. The back cover could be opened and the battery is also removable. The difference is that the two connectors in the Huawei E5787 are located together and covered by a cap. The Aircard 790s antenna connectors are located on both sides of the USB port. Huawei E5787 also uses Micro SIM card size.

Netgear Aircard 790 VS Huawei E5787 Specs and Features

From the appearance, we can see the two 4G LTE Routers are very similar. Then let’s check the Huawei E5787 specs and Netgear AC790S specs to see the specs difference in the table:

Model: Huawei E5787

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset (Cortex A9 Processor)

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* Huawei E5787s-33a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/20

* Huawei E5787Ph-67a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 10 users

MIMO: 2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei E5787 external Antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-ts-9-connector.html)

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions: 109.00 x 58.00 x 7.50mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: Huawei E5787 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei E5787 Manual

Other features: 2 band CA

Firmware download: Huawei E5787 Firmware

Drivers: Huawei E5787 drivers

Reviews: Huawei E5787 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5787-4g-lte-mobile-hotspot-review/)

Price: 269.00USD

————————————————————————————

Model: Netgear Aircard 810s

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9230

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 15 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Aircard 790s External Antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-ts-9-connector.html)

App management: Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 2930 mAh

Dimensions: 110 x 68 x 15 mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: Netgear AC790S Datasheet

User Manual: Telstra 4GX Adavanced III Manual

Other features: 3 band CA

Firmware download: Aircard 810s Firmware

Drivers: Aircard 810s driver

Reviews: Netgear Aircard 790s review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-790s-4g-mobile-hotspot-review/)

Price: 229.00USD

Summary

From the specs comparison, we can see the Huawei E5787 Mobile Hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5787-lte-cat6-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html) and Netgear Aircard 790s has almost identical specs features. The main difference is on the variant models. Like other Huawei LTE hotspots, Huawei E5787 also has many variants for various network providers. LTE frequency bands worldwide. The Netgear Aircard 790s does not have many variant models. As we know, there is only EU version and Australia version. Then if you would like to have a mobile network, the Huawei E5787 may be better. However, if your network provider’s network frequency bands can be supported by Aircard 790s, and the Netgear AC790S would be better for you because of the same specifications, the Netgear 790S has a better price than that of Huawei E5787.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5787-vs-netgear-aircard-790s/