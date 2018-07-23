PIP: The Determining Factor in Forex Signal Industry

What is a PIP?

Scratching your head by checking the word PIP? What is it after all? PIP stands for Point in Percentage and it is used to measure the change of value between two currency pairs. In other words, it determines how much of a particular currency you can get by trading it with one unit of a different currency.

Benefits of PIP in the Forex Signal industries

Consider two companies willing to engage in Forex Trading. If company A wants to sell euros and receive dollars from company B, A must look into the PIP value of the EURO/USD pair to determine whether it would incur a loss or a gain. PIP gives you an indication about the nature of the change in prices between the two currencies. It helps you to calculate whether you will have a handsome profit by selling the stack of euros from your locker in exchange for dollars.

Impact of PIP

Without PIP, traders would have ended penniless and would soon have to get rid of their trading profiles. PIP tells you that if you invest in a currency would you gain a substantial amount of the other currency to have a good profit.

For instance, if you are trading rupee for dollars you would not have much to take with you for each dollar amounts to 65 rupees in the market. PIP allows traders to understand the most propitious time to invest in Forex Trading.

PIP gives you the scope to engage in a competitive market as a result of which you gain a lot of experience regarding the selling and buying processes. It allows you to keep in touch with your competitors so that you could follow their course of action and blend yours accordingly.

Summary of PIP

PIPs are useful enough to give you a good share of profit and let you get a good taste about the volatility of the market.