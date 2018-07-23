India Diabetes Market – Granular Market Report and Review, 2018

Market Scenario:

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease that cause high blood sugar due to which body becomes incapable of producing insulin. According to World Health Organization (WHO), India had 69.2 million people living with diabetes (8.7%) in 2015. About 90% of the patients are suffering from Type 2 diabetes. Increasing awareness, increasing number of patients, untouched rural market, increasing urbanization, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing spending on healthcare are driving the market for diabetes in India. India Diabetes Market is expected to grow at the average CAGR of 6.5% during 2016-2023. India Diabetes Market is growing rapidly. India Diabetes Market is expected to grow US$ 7441.6 million by 2023 from US$ 4778.7 million in 2016.

Intended Audience

Hospitals and Clinics

Diabetes drugs and devices manufacturers

Diabetes drugs and devices suppliers

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Potential Investors

Segments:

India Diabetes Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes. On the basis of test market is segmented into Random blood sugar test, Fasting blood sugar test, Oral glucose tolerance test, Initial glucose challenge test and others. On the basis of devices, it is segmented into Blood glucose monitoring devices, Diabetes management devices, and others. On the basis of treatment, market is segmented into Medications, Insulin therapy, Transplantation, Bariatric surgery and others.

Regional Analysis of India Diabetes Market:

Considering the scenario of the Indian diabetes market, western region is believed to be the largest market for diabetes. Moreover the Eastern and Northern regions are also growing and second largest market for India Diabetes. On the other hand, Southern Indian market is expected to grow at significant rate in the India diabetes during the forecasted period. Central region is likely to have a limited but moderate growth in the market.

Key Players for India Diabetes Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), USV Private Limited (India), sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diabetes Care, Inc.(US),Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.(us), Bayer AG (Germany), Ypsomed (Switzerland)

