Overview of a leading Ceramic Jewelry Manufacturer in Korea -Sungjo

The driving force in the 21 century is growth of high-tech material engineering because it has satisfied high performance, permanency and diversification of materials needed for each field. Particularly, the unique attributes of materials, which have been limited in the metal area, have been discovered in ceramics, the field of minerals, and the ceramics should be developed as high quality materials in every area. We promise to continue conducting R&D with techniques accumulated at the fields, from ceramics for the industrial purposes to communications devices in the high tech industry, so please give us your continuous interest and support.

Health Parts

It is a health supplementing household item with various shapes depending on each function which can be conveniently used with material itself without electric heating appliances. It is manufactured based on a compressed forming-after-burning (baking processing) processing method after making materials as powder. Therefore, the whole parts are made of the same mineral stone materials, so ti can maximizes the vitality of human body.

Acupressure turtle•Saucer•Massage products

Bracelet•Necklace•Kitchen supplies

Favorable Environment Parts

It is used for weighting goods of fisheries and fishing. So far, lead has mostly been used due to gravity and easy manufacturing. However, it is urgent to produce alternative materials because of serious destruction of the environment. Ceramics are the most appropriate alternative materials adapting to the nature and can be formed freely depending on various purposes.

Structural Parts

Hardness, heat resistance and insulation, general characters of ceramics, And corrosion resistance of oxides are usefully used as one factor of machines or facilities. Sometimes, the whole parts are used as ceramic materials but most are combined mechanically and chemically, so the components playing key functions are major parts.

Heat Resistance Parts

Most metal materials including stainless steel lose its strength and hardness at a high temperature (500 degrees), so it cannot function properly. However, ceramic-based heat-resisting materials can keep its strength and hardness even over 1,000 degrees, so it is suitable for heat resisting structure materials.