Opportunities for titanium in the global aerospace industry is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2030

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of titanium in the global aerospace market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter, general aviation, and regional aircraft. Titanium in the global aerospace industry is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2030. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and the demand for lightweight titanium materials.

In this market, aircraft structure and engine are the major applications of titanium in the global aerospace industry. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the aircraft structure will remain the largest application over the forecast period. The major parts fabricated from titanium include seat tracks, fuselage chords, door frame, wing spar, and crown bulkhead chord. Increased focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency by aircraft manufacturers has augmented the use of titanium alloys in aircraft structure.

Within the titanium in global aerospace industry, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth by aircraft type due to an increase in aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of titanium alloys in commercial aircraft.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes developing technology to reduce production cost and increasing applications of titanium in aircraft. VSMPO-AVISMA, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Alcoa (previously RTI International Metals), Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Group are among the major providers of titanium in the global aerospace industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities for titanium in the global aerospace industry by aircraft type, application type, alloy type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities for Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry 2018-2030: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for titanium in the global aerospace industry by aircraft type, application, alloy type, and region as follows:

By Aircraft Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2030]:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Helicopter

• General Aviation

• Regional Aircraft

By Application Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2030]:

• Structure (airframe)

• Engine

• Other

By Alloy Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) for 2017]:

• Alpha

• Alpha + Beta

• Beta

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2030]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers the following 10 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for titanium in the global aerospace industry by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter, general aviation, and regional aircraft), by application (structure, engine, and others), by alloy type (alpha, alpha+beta, and beta) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?