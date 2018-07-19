Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market New Era & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market: Introduction

Cleaning and disinfection of meat plants and factories is a key component of Good Hygiene Practice. Cleaning and disinfection are considered to be highly important in the meat industry. The global demand for meat industry’s cleaning and disinfection products is expected to rise during the forecast period, due to high importance given to factors such as reduction of risks posed by food hazards, presenting a hygienic visual appearance, and avoiding pest infestation, among others. Meat industry cleaning and disinfection products are manufactured as per the laws governing food hygiene. The global meat industry growth has been largely positive so far, with an increase in meat production by almost 20% from the previous decade. As a result, the demand for cleaning and disinfection products is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The global meat industry has witnessed a rapid growth in the last decade, with production even nearing double digit figure in some regions, in terms of percentage growth. Cleaning and disinfection products are regarded by the meat industry as crucial to keep a check on the multiplication of microorganisms. The need for cleaning and disinfection products arises from the current inability to ensure pathogen free meat production from live animals. Such conditions are expected to prevail well beyond the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers of machine washing equipment are emphasizing on technology integration to enable faster and more efficient cleansing. The Asia Pacific region represents key growth opportunities for the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period.

The North America region is expected to spearhead the growth of the meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market, owing to a large, well-established, and a highly regulated food industry. Developing countries and regions, such as India, greater China, and other ASEAN countries are anticipated to play a key role in positively influencing the growth of the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a more intensive use of protein meal in feed rations in these countries.

Global Meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market are –

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.

Alpha Products

Crown Chemical, Inc.

Christeyns NV

Milestone Chemicals

DeVere Company, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.