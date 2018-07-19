Godrej Reflections Bangalore – A Paradise with Lakeside Views

Godrej Reflections Bangalore features the true blend of modern, chic, and urban lifestyle and it is located strategically at Sarjapur Road in Bangalore. The residential apartments have been designed strategically in its lap as the true epitome of elegance and simplicity. Godrej Properties Sarjapur Road Bangalore is a luxurious residential development coming soon in the eastern corridor of Bangalore. Godrej Reflections is located off Sarjapur road. It is all set to become popular across the world as a spectacle of the city. Architects in the world are looking forward to make it a great affair. Godrej Group has not left any stones unturned to launch the world-class residential project at affordable prices.

Godrej Reflections has world-class 1BHK, 2.5BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK units which are crafted with commitment to deliver world-class residences. Here, all of the apartments are spacious, ventilated, and Vastu ready. There will be 27 1BHK apartments and 63 3BHK apartments in Godrej Reflections floor plans. It will include premium and large 3BHK homes and 4BHK units. There are three different variants of 3BHK apartments of pre launch projects in Bangalore Sarjapur Road. It will have 132 3BHK apartments and 43 homes and duplexes of 4BHK. You can pick the units according to your budget and needs.

It has over 6.5 acres of land out of 12.5 acres in total for first phase of its development. You can get total 265 units in total by December 2021 for possession. With over 80% of open green space, Godrej Properties in Bangalore has 80% of open green space and it will be well-build landscape. Godrej Properties also includes exciting floor plans for 1BHk, 3BHK, Flexi, Comfort and Premium apartments, and 4BHK penthouses.

Godrej Reflections is known to offer a wide range of major amenities and safety features to keep residents secured with your family at Haralur Road. The project is positioned off Sarjapur Road. This project is going to be truly very inspiring when it comes to design. It has the true blend of luxury and it is covered by lush greens and serene surroundings. Godrej Reflections is positioned well in the proximity to several world-class schools, hospitals, shopping malls and tech parks so you can get there with ease in no time.

This project is truly excellent and is the best choice to settle in. It has been designed for your life with perfection. It is known to be a low density project which means the project is designed only for the luckiest few. It has the uninterrupted views of Sarjapur Road and Kasavanahalli Lake. It will provide ample views of lush greens and great experience all day long. It is going to be a feast to your eyes if you want to live here in few years.

About Developer

Godrej Reflections has been designed by world-renowned and exciting architects who are well connected with Godrej Properties Limited. The developer has been engaged in launching a huge range of residential and commercial projects with well-designed interiors and exteriors.