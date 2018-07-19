Digital Medicine Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Medicine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Medicine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Digital Medicine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Medicine market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

2Morrow

Ginger

Akili

Livongo

AliveCor

WellDoc

Mocacare

Proteus

Voluntis

Omada

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Health

EMR/EHR

Telehealth

Wireless Health

Market segment by Application, split into

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Disease

Smoking

Drug Non-adherence

Obesity

COPD

Asthma

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Digital Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Medicine

1.1 Digital Medicine Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Medicine Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Medicine Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Medicine Market by Type

1.3.1 Mobile Health

1.3.2 EMR/EHR

1.3.3 Telehealth

1.3.4 Wireless Health

1.4 Digital Medicine Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Diabetes

1.4.2 Mental Health

1.4.3 Heart Disease

1.4.4 Smoking

1.4.5 Drug Non-adherence

1.4.6 Obesity

1.4.7 COPD

1.4.8 Asthma

2 Global Digital Medicine Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Medicine Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 2Morrow

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Ginger

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Akili

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Livongo

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 AliveCor

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 WellDoc

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Mocacare

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Proteus

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Voluntis

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Omada

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Medicine Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Digital Medicine Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Medicine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Medicine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Medicine in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Medicine

