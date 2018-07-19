3D Printing Gases Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024

Global 3D Printing Gases Market: Overview

3D printing or additive manufacturing practices are required to be undertaken in controlled environments with minimal exposure of materials and processes to impurities to produce high quality products. Gases such as nitrogen and argon are commonly used to provide the inert atmospheres required to meet the high-tolerance standards of this field.

3D printing gases are used for various purposes, apart from improving the quality of 3D-printed parts. These include reducing oxidation of forged parts by lowering the oxidation content in the print chamber; maintaining constant pressure to create a stable printing environment; inhibiting combustible dust during sieving and powder handling to improve safety; lessening the clumping of powder in feed tube, and controlling thermal stress through gradual cooling for preventing part deformities.

The global 3D printing market has seen exponential growth in the past few years. The technology has started making inroads into the mainstream manufacturing and consumer products market. The market is likely to witness rapid growth in the near future, consequently driving the global 3D printing gases market.

The report on 3D printing gases provides an account of the major elements of the market, its current state, product and technological advancements, and impact of major drivers, challenges and trends. It also provides a forward-looking perspective about the market’s growth prospects from 2016 through 2024.

Global 3D Printing Gases Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising use of 3D printing techniques across the manufacturing, consumer goods, health care devices, automobiles, aerospace and defense, and energy industries is the major factor driving the global 3D printing gases market. Application of 3D printing technologies in the manufacture of complex production parts for the oil and gas industry is likely to boost to the growth of the global 3D printing gases market.

