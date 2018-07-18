Endoscopy Devices Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of 44 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Endoscopy Devices Market by product, application and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.
Industry Outlook
The Global Endoscopy Devices Market is anticipated to be about $44 billion by the end of 2025. An endoscope is a medical device that is lit and used to perform therapeutic and diagnostic interventions within the visceral organs and hollow cavities of the human body, like lungs, esophagus, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, abdomen and many others. This procedure is performed to inspect ulcers, abdominal pain, abnormal growths and any kind of bleeding in the digestive tract and other abdominal & gastrointestinal conditions. Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of endoscopy market are escalating aged population across the world, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal diseases and cancer and intense need for minimally invasive procedures and technological improvements. The American Cancer Society states that the total number of cancer cases is predicted to go more than 21 million by 2030. Their case study says that in 2017, in U.S. alone there are nearly 1.7 million new cancer cases detected.
Market Segmentation
By Product:
Rigid Endoscopes
Flexible Endoscopes
Capsule Endoscopes
Robot-assisted Endoscopes
By Application:
Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Laparoscopy
Urology Endoscopy
Arthroscopy
Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy
Mediastinoscopy
Bronchoscopy
Laryngoscopy
Otoscopy
By End User:
Hospitals and Clinic
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Mobile Endoscopy Units
Office Based Setting
Click To Request A Sample:
https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06140
Competitive Insights:
Some of the key players operating in the global endoscopy devices market are, US Endoscopy, Ethicon US, LLC. (a part of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Cook Group Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, PENTAX Medical (a part of HOYA Corporation), Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Siemens AG.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Some of the application of the endoscopy devices market are Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Otoscopy and Other Applications. GI endoscopy is predicted to rule the industry during the forecast period, since it seemed to have gained more than 40% market share in 2017. Moreover, due to the rising need for lower as well as upper GI endoscopy procedures and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, this segment will propel in future.
Regional Trend Analysis
Region-wise, North America led the global endoscopic devices market due to the economically sound and well-equipped hospitals along with several healthcare institutions. Furthermore, readily accepting new approaches in the field of medicine, like the robot assisted technologies is said to further swell the demand for these devices in this region. However, Asia-Pacific endoscopy devices market is expected to register at a fastest growth during the forecast period due to increased emphasis on advancement of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India to mitigate highly unmet medical needs in these developing nations.
Table of contents
Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Analysis by Regions
Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product
Endoscopy Devices Market, By Application
Endoscopy Devices Market, By Region
Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Competition, by Manufacturer
……….
To Avail Discount, Please click On the Link @
https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC06140
About Crystal Market Research:
Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.
Contact Us:
Judy S,
304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,
Las Vegas NV 89107,
United States
Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282
Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com