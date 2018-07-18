3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Accrue USD 1.9 Billion by 2023 Posting 18% CAGR; Asserts Market Density

CA, US, /July 18, 2018/ Market Density Publishes Market Research and Industry Analysis Report on the “Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market” – Scope, Stake, Progress,Trends and Forecast up to 2023.

The omnipotent 3D printing technology allows designers to incorporate changes easily without the need to set up additional equipment or tools. Thus it helps manufacturers to create patient-specific devices or devices with highly complex internal structures. These capabilities of the technology have triggered huge interest in 3D printing of medical devices.

3D Printing technology eases manufacturing processes by reducing costs, increasing accuracy and by optimizing the utilization of the raw materials. Therefore the technology helps production of customized products, innovative raw materials for production and efficient use of production time and funds. Due to these advantages, the 3D Printing is

Widely used in the additive manufacturing of Medical Devices and other medical products. According to Market Density, The global market of 3D Printing Medical Devices is booming and expected to gain further prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to value at USD 1.9 billion by 2023, striking a double digit CAGR of 18% from 2018-2023. Burgeoning healthcare industry backed by the improving economy drives the market growth exponentially.

The market growth is driven by the huge demand for precision machined components across the healthcare industry. 3D printing has found huge applications in dentistry, allowing detailed customization and enabling dentists to create customized products that fit their patients perfectly. Technological advancements backed by the substantial investments transpired in the field, are paying off well bringing more innovations in the technology, therefore, by fostering the market growth.

Also, the market is witnessing the increased competitive pressure for the investment in R&D and the strong urge for innovative printing materials and manufacturing techniques which will impact the market growth positively in the years to come. However, prices of advanced 3D Printing is higher than other printing technology which is a key factor impeding the market growth. Also, lack of awareness towards the advantages of the technology is another key factor inhibiting the market growth. Nevertheless, there is latent demand for easy creation of the complex design and geometries in specific medical and dental industry, which will boost the market growth in the next five years.

Report Segments – Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Market Density has segmented the analysis into five categories:-

By Components: Software, Hardware (3D Printers, 3D Bio printers, others)and Services.

By Materials: Plastics, Metal & Metal Alloys Powder, Bio printing and

Biomaterials among others.

By Technology: Electron Beam Melting, Laser Beam Melting, Photo-

polymerization, Droplet Deposition (DD) OR Extrusion-Based Technologies,

and Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP)/ Adhesion Bonding /Binder Jetting,

among others.

By Types: Surgical Guides, Prosthetics & Implants, Surgical

Instruments, and Tissue Engineering Products among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Competitive Analysis – Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

3D Printing Medical Devices market appears to be competitive & fragmented owing to the presence of many matured & small key players accounting for a substantial market share.These market players try to gain competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, product & technology launch. Acknowledging the need of the hour, they develop a range of devices with advent technology and efficacies. For which they are adopting the technologies like IoT, robotics, nanotechnology, wearable technology & non-invasive medical technologies.

Key Players: some of the fervent market players operating in the market are Envisiontec GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Renishaw plc, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise NV, 3T RPD Ltd., Arcam AB, Prodways Group, Concept Laser GmbH, Carbon, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., and SLM Solutions Group AG.

Industry News:

June 22, 2018 – Scientists at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) published the study of the 3D printed medical training tools they have developed to be used by undergraduates in UAH’s College of Nursing. With the creation of 3D devices like vein finder, cricothyrotomy trainer, and onychectomy trainer, aspiring nurses can safely practice important medical procedures on lifelike healthcare simulators.

Regional Analysis of Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

The North American market for 3D Printing Medical Devices dominated the global market in 2017. The region is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Growing applications of additive manufacturing in medical industry is driving the growth of the regional market. 3D Printing technology is being helpful in the manufacturing of light weight yet sturdy products. Hence, the augmenting demand for in-vitro devices will drive the growth of the market in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market of 3D Printing Medical Devices is expected to grow significantly owing to the increase in applications of the materials

