Gunshot Detection Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Gunshot detection technologies also known as gunshot locators are systems that are used to detect and convey the locations of gunshot or gun firing. This is done by using acoustic or optical sensors as well as a combination of such sensors.

The major factor boosting the gunshot detection market is the increasing incidences of gunfire in public places such as hospitals, schools, and metro/ railway stations. Terrorism across the globe and other violent activities in public areas is urging homeland securities to adopt gunshot detection technologies in order to mitigate the casualties on the shooting site. Moreover, cross border firing across the globe is also encouraging defense forces to install gunshot detection systems in the borders. This factor is also driving the market for gunshot detection.

Acoustic sensors or optical sensors or the combination of both are expensive and due to this, the cost of the final gunshot detection system increases. Owing to the high cost of the systems, homeland securities as well as defense forces in developing countries lag behind in adopting these technologies, which in turn is negatively impacting the growth of gunshot detection market. In addition, the malfunction of these technologies such as false alarm and instances of undetected gunfire are limiting the end users from incorporating these technologies into the system. This factor is also acting as an inhibiting factor for the growth of gunshot detection market in future.

The market for gunshot detection is poised to surge in the coming years due to the growing demand for such technologies in smart cities or digital cities. Smart cities are urban developments which have the vision to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) and information and communication technologies together to control a city’s assets. Smart cities have the risk of being attacked by terrorists to gather confidential information or critical data. Owing to this fact, homeland securities are installing various gunshot detection systems in these regions. This factor is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market for gunshot detection.

The market for gunshot detection is segmented on the basis of product types, installation types, components, end users, and geography. The different types of gunshot detection products are indoor gunshot detection type and outdoor gunshot detection type. The installation types include fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The fixed gunshot detection installation system leads the market and is estimated to dominate in the coming years. This is due to the usage of acoustic sensor node technology which detects the gunshot from a long distance.

The three main components used in these gunshot detection systems are sensors or microphones, processing units, and a display unit. The homeland securities and defense sector constitutes the end user segment in the gunshot detection market. Defense sectors across the globe use gunshot detection systems extensively in order to identify the region or area of gun firing. The installations are generally on armored vehicles, border crossings and body wearable among others.

The homeland securities in both developed as well as developing nations are adopting these gunshot detection technologies in order to enhance the security of the regions. Geographically, the market for gunshot detection is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the gunshot detection market in the present scenario.

The top players operating in the gunshot detection market includes, Thales Group (France), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), QinetiQ Group (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Safety Dynamics (U.S), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Tracer Technology Systems, Inc. (U.S), Shooter Detection Systems LLC (U.S), ELTA Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Information Systems Technologies, Inc. (U.S).