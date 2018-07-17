Best Personalized Trophy Manufacturer in India – Awards & Trophy

The difference between a personalized gift and a generic one is the same as buying a normal shirt as compared to a tailored one. A tailored shirt always brings out the best in you and gives an added bit of detail that may higher your physique or beauty. When it comes to celebration, a gift that is useful as well as memorable to that person serves better compared to a generic one, even if the gift is expensive. The same principle works with trophies and awards.

A Personalized Trophy is a token of appreciation and acknowledgment given to commemorate an important milestone – be it graduation, retirement, project success, teamwork, etc. Having a Personalized Trophy for the recipient shows that you have put thought and care into your choice. Personalized awards also tend to tell a story to remind people of an achievement making them even more special.

Here are a few ways of Personalized Trophies that you can look for when you want to state your appreciation for a person or team:

Title: Why are you giving an award? What has that person done to actually deserve such a thing? Write it out on the trophy. It is a statement that will be an announcement in itself and would state it outright as to why the recipient deserves that award. For instance: Sales Person of the year, Top Performer of the month, etc. can be the titles.

Name: A generic trophy will not have a name of the recipient. And it is the same as gift a person with suit-that-fits all. Compare it with a personalized trophy; it will be a direct addressal to the person along with the title of accomplishment.

Message: A personalized message adds value to the trophy. Instead of a dry addressal, the message must be special and professional but in an endearing way. It can be motivational and must enhance the sentiment of appreciation manifold. Without being verbose, a few words can actually send a positive note of appreciation for the recipient.

This can indicate the journey of the recipient, be it a professional milestone or any random occasion to remember by.

If you are looking for a Personalized Trophy for your hard-working colleagues or team members, Look at our customized trophies. We are sure to provide you a memorable award design that can serve as the right memento for your enterprising team.