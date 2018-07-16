Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report And Segment Forecast 2016 – 2022

The global liver cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.47 billion by 2022, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The growth of liver cancer market is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rising public awareness. Widening base of liver cancer patients can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population. This, in turn, is working in favor of the liver cancer therapeutics market.

Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide and accounts for 9.0% of all cancer deaths. In 2012, 782,451 new cases of liver cancer were diagnosed, and 745,533 deaths were reported due to liver cancer. Primary liver cancer remains an important public health issue due to its extremely aggressive nature and poor survival rate. Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) represents the majority (75-90%) of primary liver cancers. A noteworthy number of etiological factors of liver cancer, including hepatitis infection and cirrhosis, can be modified and present a strong prospect to reduce its incidence and mortality by preventive strategies such as lifestyle modification and hepatitis immunization.

The U.S. accounted for more than 45.0% of the market in 2016. Multiple product launches, increasing adoption of novel therapeutics, and presence of a large target population are contributing to the growth of the market in the region