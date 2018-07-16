Flexible Electronics and Materials Market | Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2022

Market Insights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published its latest report on the global flexible electronics and materials market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report uses extensive analysis to provide precise identification of factors that affect market growth, and MRFR has predicted a steady CAGR for this market during the forecast period. Factors such as durability, portability, cost-efficient production and light-weight properties of flexible electronics and materials are expected to drive market growth.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1152

Constant innovation in the electricals and electronics industry drive the demand for flexible electronics. These products are being developed to be intuitive and possess the ability to be physically manipulated to conform to user preference. Demand and rapid adoption of these devices can be translated to immense potential for these products in the entertainment industry and personal devices thus facilitating robust growth during the forecast period.

Increasing competition to provide innovations in highly commercial technologies such as LCD, LED and OLED is expected to interfere with market growth. Additionally, there are many regulations placed upon the market from various government bodies and relevant institutions which are expected to restrain market growth. However, the potential for the use of flexible technology which is combined with wearable technology and the ongoing development of innovative, flexible electronic products is likely to increase growth exponentially in the coming years.

Key Players:

Prominent market players that have been profiled in the repord include Hewlett Packard, Solar Frontier, DuPont, BASF, Merck Kgaa, LG Corporation, Atlana AG, Samsung Electronics, Cymbet Corporation and Fujifilm Dimatix.

Market Segmentation

The market has been analyzed by its various segment to provide a panoramic view of the global Flexible Electronics and Materials Market and its various components. Segmentation of the market has been done by components, application and region.

By components, the market has been divided into silicon materials, dielectrics, sensors, transistors, contact materials, displays and others.

By application, the market has been segmented to include healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, military & defence, biometrics and others.

By region, the global market has been divided into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

Due to a high penetration and adoption of latest technologies, North America is presently dominating the global market for flexible electronics. Additionally, there is a strong presence of market leaders who are developing innovative, flexible products in this region, thus facilitating growth.

The Asia-Pacific is home to some of the worlds most well-known technology giants who are expected to provide leading innovations in the coming years. The region also has a massive consumer base which is rapidly becoming more urban and has a rising disposable income which is expected to fuel considerable market growth during the forecast period.

Europe, with the third largest share, is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period due to a similar growth pattern as North America. The prevalence of highly lucrative entertainment industries where the there is a high demand for flexible electronics will contribute significantly to market growth in the next few years.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-electronics-materials-market-1152

Latest Industry News:

PragmatIC, a leading ultra-low cost manufacturer of flexible electronics has just installed FlexLogIC™ at its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK. FlexLogIC is a completely automatic and self-contained system which is used for the manufacturing of ultra-affordable, flexible integrated circuits to innovatively meet cost-efficient requirements for embedding of integrated circuits in electronics. The model is highly scalable and is expected to yield high production capabilities at even a sub-micron size.

Canadian company, NanoCnet has launched SilverStrandTM, which is a highly flexible, durable and stable silver nanomaterial designed for use in the manufacturing of flexible electronics.

Huawei is collaborating with Chinese display making company, BOE to make an 8-inch display foldable smartphone. BOE has been reported to be additionally working with three other smartphone manufacturers. This announcement comes after the announcement of Samsung’s upcoming bendable smartphone.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com