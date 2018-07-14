Herbal Medicinal Products Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added Herbal Medicinal Products Market Report, By Form, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Indication and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Herbal medicinal product (HMP) are medicinal products which exclusively contain one or more herbal preparations or substances as active ingredients. The conventional medicinal products are mainly manufactured from synthetic materials, using reproducible production techniques and measures. However, herbal medicines are prepared from materials of herbal origin, which are often obtained from diverse commercial or geographical sources. The global herbal medicinal products market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the herbal medicinal products market.

The global herbal medicinal products market is gaining remarkable growth due to inclination of consumers from conventional medicines to traditional medicines (Ayurveda, Unani and Traditional Chinese Medicine) worldwide. Moreover, expanding customer interest for green label products coupled with increase in prevalence of liver and heart diseases are fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by swiftly increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India.

Herbal Medicinal Products Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Type:

• Homeopathic Medicines

• Chinese Medicines

• Ayurvedic Medicines

• Aromatherapy

Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Europe dominated the global herbal medicinal products market, and is expected to retain the share during the forecast period as well. The Europe have observed noteworthy growth in the homeopathic medications, due to increased awareness and optimistic adoption of this treatment option. Moreover, high flexibility regarding the launch of these products in the Europe is a major factor boosting the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for herbal medicinal products is increasing in emerging markets such as China and India due to rising disposable income, improving medicinal standards and reforms in foreign policies. In India, the Ayurvedic medicine has been offering effective treatment options for respiratory system and digestive system since years. Additionally, the ongoing trend of traditional medication usage is expected to surge the growth of the market. the global maltodextrin market; it is further projected to dominate the global market by 2024. Europe accounted for second largest market share whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at fastest pace of 5.5% owing to high growth in the food & beverage industry in this region.

The Herbal Medicinal Market Segmentation by product:

• Capsules/Tablets

• Powder

• Syrups

• Oils & Ointment and Others

Key players of Herbal Medicinal Products Market:

The global herbal medicinal products market include Arkopharma SA, Bio Botanica, Inc., Blackmores Limited, Boiron Group, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Integria Healthcare, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Nutraceutical Corporation, Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare PTY Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, TSUMURA & CO. and Young Living Essential Oils among others. The players are concentrating on refining the quality of herbal products. Additionally, technological advancements such as improved extraction techniques and equipment are been deployed by global players as well as regional players, to maintain the product quality, thus rendering market sustainability.