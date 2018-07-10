Technical Ceramics Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

Synopsis of Technical Ceramics Market:

Technical Ceramics are a class of ceramics that possesses enhanced strength than normal ceramics. They are non-metallic and inorganic materials that exhibit semi conductivity, nonlinear resistance, high stiffness, high temperature stability, and low thermal expansion properties among others. These properties makes them ideal for use in many end user industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, and others. The growing demand for Technical Ceramics in end user industries is the major factor driving the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing automotive and electrical & electronic industry in the developing regions are expected to substantially contribute to the growth of the Technical Ceramics Market. However, slow adoption rate in new applications, reparability & recyclability and high cost of Technical Ceramics are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global market.

Among the various end user segments in Technical Ceramics Market, the electrical & electronic is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Properties such as thermal stability, high strength, and chemical properties makes them suitable for their use in the electronics. Technical Ceramics are extensively used in core materials, ceramic substrates and circuit carriers among others. Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) product segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years. The growing adoption in the automobile and industrial application is attributed to the growth of the segment.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Technical Ceramics Market is segmented into product type, material and end-user. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, ceramic coatings and others. The market by material is segmented into oxide and non-oxide. The market by end user industry is further categorized into electronics & semiconductor, automotive, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, military & defense and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Technical Ceramics Market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population and the increasing per capita disposable income in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the Technical Ceramics Market. Moreover, the increasing demand for technical ceramics in the automobile and electronic industry mainly in countries such as India, China and Japan is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, factor such as competitive manufacturing cost, encouraging government regulations are other factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region. In addition to this, the growing defense budget coupled with increasing application of Technical Ceramics in modern armor is also surging the market growth.

North America is another dominant region in the global market, exhibiting an expanding CAGR. The presence of three big automobile companies namely General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler has augmented the overall demand for technical ceramics from the automobile industry. Furthermore, developed end user industries such as electrical and electronics and pharmaceutical coupled with the increasing adoption rate are other factors adding to the growth of the market. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries attributing to the growth of the market.

The European region is a lucrative market and is mainly driven by a well-developed automobile and electrical & electronic industry. The growing application in the phramaceuticals and medical devices such as ultrasonic cleaners, lithotripters and orthopedics has further augmented the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing defence investment in the European region is futher expected to add to the market growth.

