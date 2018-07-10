Software Defined Radios Market expanding at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast from 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Software Defined Radios Market (By End-use Vertical (Defense (Military, Federal & Homeland Security), and Commercial), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global software defined radios market is expected to reach US$ 43.2 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast from 2018 to 2026 .

Software defined radio are wireless communication devices in which transmitter and receiver functionality is changed or altered using software without making any changes to the hardware. These radios eliminate the need for using capacitors and resistors since software-based algorithms are employed to select specific requisite frequencies. Military communication requirements have evolved past rudimentary voice and data communication and today warfighter requires interoperable communication that operates at different frequencies and implements different protocols. Military communication significantly depends on reliability, adaptability, interoperability, accuracy, and speed. Deficiencies in any facet of military communication can have appalling consequences. Consequently, communication systems including software defined radios have evolved to offer not only standard two-way communication, but also engage with a multiple devices concurrently, providing very low latency point-to-point wireless links. Software defined radios have come a long way since their introduction and industry experts predict them to also act as following in the near future:

Chemical detectors

Biological-weapons detector

Nuclear detector

Area mapper

Traditionally, the use of software defined radios was limited to military applications. However, end-users in other industry verticals have realized the imminent need for having reliable communication and have embraced these radios with both hands.

Limitations of current communication technologies and willingness shown by the governments across the globe towards military modernization programs is the major factor driving demand for software defined radios globally. In addition, advanced capabilities of digital radios and rise in the number of digital service users worldwide bodes well for the market growth in the coming years. The global software defined radios market is moderately consolidated across different vertical markets, especially homeland security and military. Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Thales SA, Rockwell Collins, and BAE Systems Plc are identified as the leading software defined radio manufacturers worldwide. Lack of product differentiation remains the major challenge faced by manufacturers and hence product innovation and technology development is the cut-throat strategy adopted by manufacturers. An on-going trend of market shifting towards consolidation can be seen as players across the globe are merging operations with other players to leverage expertise and resource of one another. For instance, Joint Tactical Radio System radios are jointly developed and manufactured by Thales SA and General Dynamics Mission Systems. The existing conventional radios in the American military are now being replaced with these single set of software-defined radios.