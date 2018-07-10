HIV treatment by PEP (Post Exposure Prophylaxis) Therapy.

This site has all the information about HIV infection, transmission, diagnosis and treatment that is implicated on such patients, PEP Treatment. PEP treatment is the only treatment for patients who are exposed to HIV infection and prevention from becoming HIV positive by starting the treatment plan within 72 hours of possible exposure. The golden period for patients to prevent themselves from becoming HIV positive after possible exposure to HIV infection (during sexual intercourse with anonymous partner, homosexuals, sex workers, any instrumentation prick during any surgical procedures, impure blood transfusion any other ways of entry of HIV infection in body’s defense mechanism) is to consult an HIV specialist as early as possible (within 72 hours of possible exposure).

HIV attacks body’s defense mechanism that destroys the immune system and lead to the destruction of body’s capacity to withstand the infective environment, and capacity to fight against infections due to the destruction of defensive cells of our body’s immune system that protects our body from infection (bacterial, viral, fungal). In such cases, the body becomes hub of around 30 opportunistic infections, and life becomes miserable.

In case, when a person is exposed to HIV infection and the PEP treatment is started on immediate basis within 72 hours of possible exposure, the person can be prevented from becoming HIV positive.

In case, when a person is exposed to possible HIV infection and the treatment is delayed due to any reason or ignorance, the body starts showing signs and symptoms and within three months the laboratory investigations show HIV positive and the symptoms like continuous headache, body ache, diarrhea, sore throat, rashes, swelling, inflamed gums.

So readers, knowledge yourself about HIV and the treatment to erase it from your body and spread the awareness about it to all your near and dears.

Add:- E-34, EKTA APARTMENT, Saket, Near Opposite Malviya Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi – 110017

Call :- +91-9136363692, 9818876560

Email us :- drvinodbhartiraina@gmail.com

Website :- http://pepforhivtreatment.com/