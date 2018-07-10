Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Research Report – 2018

Motorcycle apparel is clothing or accessories designed for people riding motorcycles. Generally, motorcycle apparel can be classified as Jacket, Glove, Pants, Protector, Shoes, Helmets, Base Layers, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Motorcycle Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the development of global motorcycles and scooters industry, the demand of motorcycle apparel constantly increased in these years. As a result, the total production and sales of motorcycle apparel increased in recent years

Through the vertical comparison, it is evidently indicated in our report that : Helmet is the most popular kind of protective gear among all the other apparel, has a market share of 27.88% ,while Jackets, Trousers, boots, gloves, armour and base layers enjoy the rest of the share 72.12% of the market in the four district. Boots and Jacket ranked second and third on sales in the markets.

For two different types of material, leather and textile, the leather apparel has a natural advantage over textile on comfortable wearing experience and also more cost for producing, while an increasing number of manufacturers are trying using different material and new weaving technique to replace most of leather products.

Nowadays, the advanced and new tech protective apparels are mainly produced by companies in the Europe and USA, such as in Italy, A great number of companies in Asia still produce the medium and low-end motorcycle apparels relying on the advantage of their labor cost., their original or OEM products partially influenced the sales and the volume in these four areas.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, motorcycle apparel manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. This also means the new tech application may extensively change the traditional industry standard and bring more opportunities for tech-oriented companies. While some manufacturers produce old fashioned casual apparel or equipment with exaggerate future conceptive design to fit the consumers’ demands.

Conclusively, the whole industry is bright in the future, the markets are still growing over time. Our analysis indicates that Europe is the largest market within four areas analyzed in the report. Helmet is the most prevalent kind protective gear among all the others partially for the reason that many governments mandate helmet-wearing. Leather products are still popular and contain some irreplaceable product features and humanity value, but textile products with variety of man-made material will increasingly prevalent and we predict the textiles will finally occupy the main stream markets.

The worldwide market for Motorcycle Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Klim

Kido Sport

HANIL

HJC

Chih-Tong

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Soaring

Duhan

Scoyco

Moto-boy

Dragonrider

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Jackets

Pants

Shoes

Helmets

Gloves

Protector

Base Layers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Road Motorcycle Apparel

Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Motorcycle Apparel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Jackets

1.2.2 Pants

1.2.3 Shoes

1.2.4 Helmets

1.2.5 Gloves

1.2.6 Protector

1.2.7 Base Layers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Road Motorcycle Apparel

1.3.2 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Klim

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Klim Description

2.1.1.2 Klim Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.1.3 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Klim Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.2 Kido Sport

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Kido Sport Description

2.2.1.2 Kido Sport Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.2.3 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.3 HANIL

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 HANIL Description

2.3.1.2 HANIL Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.3.3 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.4 HJC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 HJC Description

2.4.1.2 HJC Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.4.3 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global HJC Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.5 Chih-Tong

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Chih-Tong Description

2.5.1.2 Chih-Tong Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.5.3 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.6 YOHE

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 YOHE Description

2.6.1.2 YOHE Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.6.3 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.7 Jiujiang Jiadeshi

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Description

2.7.1.2 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.7.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.8 Pengcheng Helmets

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Pengcheng Helmets Description

2.8.1.2 Pengcheng Helmets Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.8.3 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.9 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Description

2.9.1.2 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.9.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.10 Safety Helmets MFG

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Safety Helmets MFG Description

2.10.1.2 Safety Helmets MFG Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Information

2.10.3 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Market Share in 2017

2.11 Zhejiang Jixiang

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Zhejiang Jixiang Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.11.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Hehui Group

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Hehui Group Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.12.3 Hehui Group Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Yema

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Yema Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.13.3 Yema Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Soaring

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Soaring Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.14.3 Soaring Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Duhan

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Duhan Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.15.3 Duhan Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Scoyco

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Scoyco Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.16.3 Scoyco Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Moto-boy

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Moto-boy Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.17.3 Moto-boy Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Dragonrider

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Dragonrider Motorcycle Apparel Product Introduction

2.18.3 Dragonrider Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Motorcycle Apparel by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Motorcycle Apparel by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

