Frederick HVAC Contractors Discuss Common HVAC Maintenance Problems

Gaithersburg, Maryland (webnewswire) July 10, 2018 – Presidential Heat & Air Conditioning’s Frederick HVAC contractors recently published a blog describing the most common HVAC problems that homeowners may find themselves facing. Understanding what these problems are and how to find a solution for them can empower homeowners to get professional help that they can trust to solve the issue.

A broken or malfunctioning HVAC system may need immediate attention. Leakage can cause water damage to areas of your home, and blown fuses can cause electrical problems. In the midst of hot summer months, a lack of air conditioning can make it extremely uncomfortable to work and sleep as well. Homeowners should know the signs of HVAC problems in order to quickly diagnose the problem.

One common concern is worn out condenser fan motors. These may burn out and cause the fan motor to fail to start. To solve this issue, a technician may need to replace the capacitors or contactors within the fan motors. Blown fuses are also a common problem that can cause your system to overheat when it is in use. A technician may need to replace the breaker to ensure that the system can continue operating while remaining cool. Condenser coils, which are placed outside of the HVAC unit, can get dirty and cause weak airflow due to accumulated debris. Cleaning the coils and removing tall objects that may be obstructing airflow can be an easy solution. A heat pump blowing cold air can be a sign that the pump has a low refrigerant charge, an iced-up outdoor unit, or faulty valves, and a technician should be hired to find the true cause and fix the issue. Higher-than-usual electric bills can be a sign of poor insulation or inefficient water heaters, refrigerators, and freezers, and updating these features of your home can result in a lower electric bill later.

Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning provides a variety of HVAC services, including air conditioning repair and installation, heating repair and installation, geothermal systems, and ductwork. The company has decades of experience in the Maryland area, allowing it to provide the right heating and cooling services for homeowners living in that climate, and uses top-of-the-line materials in all of its services.

