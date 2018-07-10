Cosmetic Lasers Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added a Cosmetic Lasers Market Report, By Laser Types, Application, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Ceramics substances are inorganic compounds which are made up of either metal or non-metal. These compounds are shaped and hardened by heating at high elevated temperatures. They are generally hard, corrosion-resistant and brittle in nature. Ceramic inks consist of fine ceramic particles and metallic oxide pigments, which are used in several automatic application techniques. These inks can be bonded into glasses to ensure lasting vivacity and photorealistic color for ceramic glass printing applications. Moreover, the ceramic inks also provide higher degree of design quality and functional performance.

The global ceramic inks market has gained sustainable growth owing to increased demand for decorated & customized ceramic tiles and high use of digital printing technology. Also, increasing use of ceramic inks in automotive industry and surging R&D activities are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years. There has been significant increase in R&D activities to upsurge the application of ceramic inks in various diversified areas, such as ceramic tiles, architectural glasses, automotive glasses, food & beverages containers, cosmetics containers, and others. Furthermore, high demand for ceramic tiles in APAC and the Middle East & Africa will also propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the global ceramic inks market is hindered by high cost involved in switching from analog to digital printing technology.

Cosmetic Lasers Market Is Segmented on the Basis Of type and Applications:

By Type:

• Functional Inks

• Decorative Inks

By Application:

• Ceramic Tiles

• Food Container Printing

• Glass Printing and Others

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

The global ceramic inks market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Increased investments by private and government sectors in the construction industry of the APAC region is also creating the demand for ceramic tiles, thereby fuelling the growth of the ceramic inks market growth in the region. Furthermore, the ceramic inks manufacturing companies have opportunities to capitalize on the growth of developed markets such as the U.S., Canada, France etc. These countries are likely to spend heavily on automobiles and building & construction, thus subsequently driving the market growth.

The Cosmetic Lasers Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

Some of the major players operating in the ceramic inks market include Colores Olucha, S.L., Colorobbia Holding S.P.A, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, Ferro Corporation, Fritta, KAO Chimigraf, Sicer S.P.A., Six Star Ceramic Colours Co., Ltd., Smalticeram Unicer Spa, SUN Chemical, Tecglass, Torrecid Group and Zschimmer & Schwarz among others. New product launches and acquisitions are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market.