Telecom Managed Services Market to 2023 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services and Vertical

Market Synopsis:

The rising adoption of telecom managed services among SME to lower operational and capital expenditures are primarily driving the global telecom managed service market.

The global telecom managed services market is segmented into service type, organization size, and region. However, lack of data security in data managed services is restraining the market growth.

Hughes Network Systems, an American enterprise and leading provider of satellite communication services, is offering their managed services and SDWAN (Software-based wide area technology) through COPANET procurement vehicle.

The module uses wireline, wireless, and satellite broadband platforms to help organizations to modernize their existing networks. Small and medium enterprises are adopting managed services to increase cost -efficiency and focus on core business strategy. The players of managed services are majorly from telecom sector and non-telecom vendors whose expertise is to provide additional services to the customers.

Major Key Players:

Amdocs (U.S.)

AT&T (U.S.)

CenturyLink (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Comarch S.A. (Poland)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

GTT Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM (U.S.)

NTT Data (Japan)

com (U.S.)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Unisys (U.S.)

Verizon (U.S.)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Comarch (Poland)

Subex Limited (India)

Vertek Corporation (U.K)

Atos (France)

AireSpringt (U.S.)

Nexogy (U.S.)

KOBARGO TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS (U.S.)

Adaptis Mobile (U.S.)

Now Telecom (Australia)

Computer Services, Inc. (U.S.)

WATEEN TELECOM (Pakistan)

Segmentation:

The global Telecom Managed Services Market is segmented into service type, organization size, and region. On the basis of service type, the segment is further classified into managed data center; managed network services managed data & information services, managed mobility services, managed communication services and managed security services. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises.

The global telecom managed services are expected to grow up to USD 26 billion at CAGR 14% through the forecast period 2023

Regional Analysis:

The global telecom managed services are observed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to hold major market share and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of key players in the region, rising in the deployment of data centers are expected to drive the market.

The need for improved operational efficiency and reliability in the business processes are driving the market in this region. Europe region is expected to show decent growth during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid increase of internet and mobile services and rise in deployment of data centers especially in China and India are driving the market in this region. The rapidly growing technology developments and government fundings are fuelling the market in this region.

Intended Audience:

Managed Data and Information Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Communications Services

Technology Investors

Research Organizations

Service providers

