Pracheen Kala Kendra Presents 10th Quarterly Baithak, under the series “Legends of Tomorrow”

It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that the 10h Quarterly Baithak, under the series

“Legends of Tomorrow” is dedicated to Indian classical music and is being organized by

Pracheen Kala Kendra on 14th July , 2018 at Amaltas Auditorium , India Habitat Centre, New

Delhi at 6:30 pm onwards.

This cultural event will feature eminent Vocalist Mahalakshmi Shenoy (Vocal recital) and city based Santoor Exponent Rajkumar Majumder (Santoor Recital) .

Mahalaxmi Shenoy is a renowned exponent of Hindustani Classical Vocal being the foremost

vocal Disciple of Padmabhushan Legend Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. With rigorous training

under the maestro’s valuable guidance coupled with committed Riyaz she has become his

foremost vocal disciple. Melodious Voice, Purity of Tone, Clarity of expression and Speedy

multifaceted Taan patterns in all three octaves ( Mandra, Madhya and Tara Saptakas) and

command over language are her hallmarks. Her music has been liked by many musicians,

music critics as well as by the common audience.

Born in family of musicians, Raj Kumar Majumdar is one of the versatile Santoor player among

the upcoming artists of the country.. Raj Kumar Majumdar received his initial training in Tabla

from his father , Pandit Prashant Majumdar. Having mastered his art in playing Tabla

Rajkumar developed a test for learning SANTOOR. His highly aesthetic perception of music

soon made him the disciple of the Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori in 1999 under whose

tutelage he is still receiving an intensive training in Santoor in the Sufiana Gharana.