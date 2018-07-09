Pommama Shares Their Views About The Universal Myths Of “Bouncing Back” After Pregnancy

Fairgate House, 78 New Oxford Street, London: Pommama, a network of pregnancy yoga teachers based in Central London offering private pregnancy yoga services shares their views on the “Bouncing Back” influence after pregnancy.

At Pommama, they aim to help in making your private journey through pregnancy a life-enhancing, enjoyable and empowering experience. They believe in making your pregnancy a beautiful and cherishable time for you and your baby. Pommama truly focuses on ditching the pressure to bounce back by blocking the noises which lead you to comparison and turn you into your own harshest critic. They motivate their post pregnancy and pre-pregnancy ladies to honour the awesome job they have done by giving birth to a new life, feeding milk, nourishing the baby and fulfilling whatever the brand-new baby needs.

You need to accept the fact that bouncing back after pregnancy happens in both the ways, emotionally and physically at various different rates for everybody. Expecting your bodies to bounce back immediately after giving birth to the baby and looking after them through the long nights and broken sleep, would be a torture to your body. These are the days of healthy healing and the moments to enjoy your newborn’s sweet loving scent.

The pressure is usually trending due to what you look up on social media these days. They make it look so smooth but that’s not the reality. Those ‘together’ looking new mothers are ugly-crying because they too feel more tired or fragile or sore than they have ever felt before. But you won’t ever see that reality on social media. It’s time to skip the unrealistic expectations from your own bodies because they can make you feel nothing better than a failure and giving up on even trying to stay fit.

Pommama believes that a new mother should more likely feel damn good about her own accomplishments and stop obsessing over any of the unreal erasing signs of them. How could anybody expect the body to ‘bounce back’ to the pre-baby productivity as soon as the placenta gets expelled? Well in reality There is no ‘bouncing back’ from pregnancy and the gift of childbirth. You must simply pass through these healing days and learn to respect all that your body is going through and give yourself the time you need to heal whether it requires weeks, months or more.

A Regular routine of exercises and yoga can add glow and beauty in your pregnancy and pre-pregnancy period too! Pommama is ready to receive bookings anytime from your 14th week of pregnancy onwards. For the regular yogis or anyone who is new to yoga, the programmes at Pommama are created by the international senior teacher and wellbeing expert, Mercedes Sieff. The Yogi teachers at Pommama are yoga-certified and have undergone through various private pregnancy yoga trainings. Once you book a Pommama session, you will realize that you are getting the highest quality of teaching and a consistent approach towards your health.