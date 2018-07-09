Doctor With Traumatic Childhood Sets To Empower Baby Boomers With His New Book

Australia, July 09, 2018 – Dr. Drew Dwyer, known as the “Big Man Talking”, has recently launched his book, “Ageing in the New Age: A Survival Guide for Baby Boomers” to empower and educate people aged 52 to 72 regarding their retirement stage. Having gone through an eventful life, his book serves as a reflection of his life experiences and act as a survival guide to help the ageing person cope with the dramatic changes that are about to come to their paths.

Spending a lot of time in retirement villages and around elderly people gave Dr. Dwyer plenty of opportunities to learn. He wants Baby Boomers to realize that entering this particular stage in life means they have to be in control of the changes that can influence everyone and everything around them. “They need to make the transition correctly and they need to hold the rest of the world – the governments, the politicians, the communities – in a space that respects them, that gives them what they need and allows them to transition out the way they want.” said Dr. Dwyer.

During his early years, Dr. Dwyer witnessed the care that his father received in a nursing home and he wasn’t happy about it. It drove him to work as a nurse, serving in the military and in the community where he was able to find his true purpose through nursing and counseling. He felt a strong connection with the elderly community and he aims to make the quality of their lives better. His experience of brokenness, domestic violence, and trauma allows him to successfully motivate people to transition beyond and into recovery and positive ageing.

Today, nearly a billion people die around the world, including our ageing population. Dr. Dwyer continues to do research and integrates it with evidence that allows him to build knowledge that’s valuable to provide Baby Boomers with better ways of living.

