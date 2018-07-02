Trade Facilities Services Provides Trustworthy Fire Alarm Testing in London and Essex

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services, an electrical testing company provides a reliable Fire Alarm testing services in London and Essex. They also provide different types of electrical certificates in London.

In case of any fire-related emergency, if you have a well-trained and experienced fire safety expert, who knows everything about fire alarm and how to control and maintain that situation will helps you a lot, and it can save several lives.

All businesses should be aware of the fire risks and take proper steps to prevent fire immediately. While hiring a certified fire alarm managing person, you must keep few things in mind. Is that person certified with any fire alarm managing course or not? If yes, then he/she will be able to manage the security alarm monitoring system, fire alarm monitoring, or any other type of safety system for your business. Trade Facilities Services provides the well educated and experienced electricians who have a great knowledge about the fire safety and maintenance.

The qualified electrician Trade Facilities Services make sure that your personal place or workplace is fully protected from fire emergencies, if not, a then the trained fire safety expert determines which type of fire detection systems you need and implement your fire emergency plan.

If you are looking for a fire safety certified course providing company in London then no need to look further, get a fire alarm certificates by qualified engineers in London and Essex with Trade Facilities Services.

You can find over here what includes in their fire alarm certificate; it will identify the following:

1. Type of system

2. Type of Supply

3. How many Sounders?

4. How many Call Points?

5. How many Smoke Detectors?

6. How many Heat Detectors?

7. Type of Control System

Trade Facilities Services knows that today’s fire alarm systems require more care, validated installation, and proper maintenance to ensure that false alarms are infrequent. For this, you should hire reliable fire alarm testing expert who can detect an emergency quickly without any damage to a property or loss of any life. For more information, visit the official website of Trade Facilities Services or contact at 0203 637 1446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice.