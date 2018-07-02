Powerhouse Management Agency Introduces Branding and Consulting Services

PowerHouse Management Agency, a C-Corp in Atlanta GA, is a music one stop resource entertainment business specializing in guidance and consultation.

Powerhouse Management Agency has many assets for the mainstream and independent artists. Whether general helpdesk and aiding to procuring monetizing through SoundEx, YoutubeVevo, Soundcloud and Spotify, we feel our group can consult with you and bring you to the next level. As a mature person with over 20 years experience in the music business, changing many hats from label, to radio then agency; Jennifer Lane has a world of skilled knowledge only attained through actual work history in the business. A trusted education not through rubbing elbows or as a hobbyist, Jennifer achieved through company hire and college credit internships. We are a firm believer in providing trust and education to the ARTIST maintaining their development in creative control, needs forthright to forward to maintain the best success, with a basic education on what is required and how each department works. We explain and deliver tangible efforts and bullet lists rather than keeping an edge against the client; making unnecessary demands, and acting as opportunist rather than informant to artist.

The founder of PHMA has worked under various titles, her own endeavor pseudonyms, and with corporate employment “on the books” with entertainment companies.

One thing that is a standing etiquette of order for her is that growth and change is essential, as well staying relevant. The CEO is a knowledgeable graduate of Manhattan’s prestigious The New School for Contemporary Music, where “campus life” contained maneuvering in an ethnic melting pot, performing at CBGBs, Knitting Factory, Ashford & Simpsons Upper West Side Supper Club her own bookings, and moonlighting at BBKings and Village Underground with former Sony A&R Gospel Dept. Ron Grants’ live weekly showcases (stage set up, ticket sales box office and waitress) as well for Steve Weitzman of Beacon Theatre and Tramps (which is unfortunately closed.) All the while during the day; working as an executive assistant for an internationally acclaimed Entertainment Law Firm with Celebrity Clients!

Starting her business foundation in music while still in college, she received paid internships at both EMI and Island Records at the age of 18 and 20. There she had Avant-garde Jazz & World music artists Sonny Sharrock, and Henry Threadgill, at Bill Laswell’s Island / Axiom Records. Jennifer at EMI/Capital/BlueNote oversaw retail sales of Digible Planets”Blow Out Comb” LP, amongst other releases like Canada’s MOIST, in National Record Stores under Andrew (formerly of Caroline Records & Red Light Management/(Tiesto/Kelis). Jennifer proved results. Her efforts were reported on College Music Journal Weekly Radio Reports in top 10 delivering World Music, A non-popular music Genre almost impossible to sell. Then she landed first job out of college at 21, working for Luther Vandross and Metallica, to name a few. She managed mass tour market buyers, promoters, and deposit payments in conjunction at QBQ, Inc/Artist Group International with Chapin Hemphill (formerly of William Morris Agen). At that time, she worked closely through Chapin with Delsner/Slater concerts as well as coordinating directly w/ QPrime . Jennifer also performed for Carroll, Guido At Law,( formerly CCGGLAW), at that time, representing such artists as Sugar Ray, Outkast, Biohazard, Tracey Bonham, Sinead O’Conner, JayZ, Donnel Jones, Macy Gray, Skid Row and Richie Sambora. Jennfer is skilled and adept in all genre’s in business ethic as well professionally as an multi instrumentalist and vocalist in Jazz, Broadway, Theater, Chamber Classical Music, and HipHop. Having won grant placement scholarships to Berkeley College of Music, Columbia University for a Masters, Full Sail University for a MBA, Jennifer furthered her education with the BFA at The New School to follow with Entertainment Law and PR continued studies accredited by C.U.N.Y. with the above offers following. Jennifer’s PR instructor at that time was a Rolling Stone Editor.

Days following 911, she moved solely from Manhattan to South Beach and worked as predecessor to blogtalk and internet radio broadcasts in 2001 for The Womb Broadcast Miami, a pirate real time stream station, again before any others had really surfaced. It was a Pirate Radio Station that brought Media Attention from The Miami New Times.

She delivered the Nappy Roots of Atlantic Records in to interview during a label promo run. as well as popular VJ DJ SUPACINDY of 99jamz – an industry staple in the music community. Then the Womb’s urban department was launched (KribTV) …from a 5 by 7 basement, she brought in associates to help develop the station to its eventual broadcast advance to the top of the Sony Rooftop Building on Miami’s Prestigious Lincoln Road. After leaving that endeavor {she} ran her own DOOR as promoter assisting independent owners, at now defunct venues in South Beach: Onda Lounge, Teasers, Bamboo and Angels with former partner.

Recently in soliciting bookings, she found buyers for hip-hop artist Mase in 2014 and 2015 The Essence Magazine Festival ’14 & for Smash Productions Bad Boy Reunion Tour Wisconsin Feat Evans 2015. She also currently has a gainful access to celebrities of LHH and many more. At current we have street teams in many cities, offer dedicated blogs and highlight articles in XXL magazine, as well as LED and audio/visual billboard trucks, We are able to perform with many email disseminate teams, already on-boarded and often associated with DJCoalitions worldwide. At current we are launching 24krecords and expenditure off newwavetv on Roku, FireTV, Amazone Prime and AppleTV which will reach over 200 million homes by HD TV Streams sponsored by Sony Orchard Distribution.

