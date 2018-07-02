Industrial Salts Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2018 – 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added an Industrial Salts Market Report, By Production Method, End User and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Rock salt has been used widely over a while now, but since this product has so many widespread applications, the salt industry has become more competitive over time. This encourages manufacturers and consumers alike to determine the most competitive uses for industrial salt. Right from the oil industry to chemical industry, industrial salts are being used for varied applications having no substitutes. Although it is not the rarest source it’s high demand for safety and manufacturing purposes means that salt prices will continue to fluctuate for the foreseeable future. Hence, in order to ensure a flowing salt pipeline, several industrial salt consumers are considering salt from a variety of global sources. The application of industrial salts in caustic soda and chlorine manufacturing sectors are driving the growth of this market worldwide. Industrial salts market is expected to reach over USD 15.0 to 16.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 2.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Salt is extensively used as a de-icing salt in the developing regions as they fall under the snowfall regions in the world. The highway and automobile corrosion problems have been well documented and hence, high demand is reported for industrial salts from the developing economies such as North America and Europe among others. Fluctuating raw material prices may significantly hamper the growth of industrial salts market in the coming years.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Industrial Salts Market Is Led By Leading Companies:

The global industrial salts market is concentrated with leading manufacturers such as The Chemours, Iluka Resources, Rio Tinto, Trimex Sands, and Tronox having a strong hold on the global market. Some of the key manufacturers of industrial salts in the global market include Agros, Akzo Nobel, Artyomsol, Thistle, Cheetham Salt, Dampier Salt, Dev Salt, Dow Chemical, Exportadora De Sal, Henrique Lage Salineira, Hubei Shuanghuan Science and Technology, ICL Fertilizers, Irish Salt Mining and Exploration, ALKALI, Kopalnia Soli Klodawa Spolka Akcyjna, Mitsui, Pakistan Mineral Development, Russolo, Salinas, Swiss Saltworks, Solana Tuzla, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, Tata Group, United Salt, Vietnam national Salt and Wacker Chemie, among others.

