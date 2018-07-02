Chipkin Announces a Major Update to the CAS BACnet Stack

Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. is proud to announce a much-anticipated update to the CAS BACnet Stack. This update provides better memory management for low resource devices, supports BACnet Protocol Revision 19, has new features like the BACnet Network Object, and much more!

Vancouver, BC, Canada – The new CAS BACnet Stack, latest version 3, is now available from Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. Chipkin has developed and released this update in order to keep up with the demand for new features and BACnet Protocol Revision 19.

According to Steven Smethurst, Chief Technology Officer at Chipkin, “We have taken what we have learned over the past 10 years with version 1x stack and rebuilt a new stack from the ground up! In this iteration, we have taken special considerations for low-resource devices and embedded applications such as ARM Coretex, Atmel, MSP, and PIC32 processors. We have updated the BACnet protocol revision from 14 to the latest 19, adding many new features like the BACnet network object and the property list object property. We have created wrappers for the most common programming languages Python, C#, Java, NodeJs, etc… “

Chipkin’s BACnet Stack (CAS BACnet Stack) is a software library that allows you to add a native BACnet interface to your embedded devices or applications. The BACnet stack supports both BACnet server (Field device, power meter, gas detector, etc.) and BACnet client (HMI, Utilities, data loggers, etc.) services giving you the flexibility you need to succeed.

Visit Chipkin’s website for more information regarding CAS BACnet Stack:

http://store.chipkin.com/services/stacks/bacnet-stack

ABOUT CHIPKIN

Established in 2000, Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. is a specialist engineering consultancy providing services that are currently focused on system integration and protocol conversion.

Contact

Peter Chipkin – President

(866) 383-1657

A PR BY (1888 PressRelease)