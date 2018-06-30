Nurse Education Conference | USA Conferences| Nursing Conferences

Nurse Education Conferences invites the contributors across Globe for 21st World Congress on Nursing Education and Management which will take place in December 05-06, 2018 Chicago, USA. It is an ideal platform for nursing professionals to explore the outstanding strategies and theories in Nursing Line.
Target Audience: We extend warm welcome to distinguished Nursing Nobel laureates, Speakers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Researchers, students around the world to explore the Knowledge in Nursing and its line.
Conference Highlights: Nursing Education, Family Nurse Practitioner Education, Nursing Informatics, ,Nursing Leadership, Nursing Research, Public Health Nursing, Forensic Nursing, Preoperative Nursing, Ethical issues in Legal Nursing
Nurse Education Conferences invites the contributors across Globe for 21st World Congress on Nursing Education and Management which will take place in December 05-06, 2018 Chicago, USA. It is an ideal platform for nursing professionals to explore the outstanding strategies and theories in Nursing Line.