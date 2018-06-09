Kamarajar Port at present

CHENNAI: On March, 1999 Kamarajar Port announced as 12th major Port, by the govt. of India. Under the Indian Companies Act of 1956 on 11th October, 1999, it was unified as a corporate entity, Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL). KPL operates the Port as a landlord port limiting its functions to overall planning for development, regulatory aspects, dredging the berth space, conservancy of the port, environment monitoring, port basin and approach channel, installation of navigational aids/fire-fighting facilities and road & rail connectivity. The Port is consisting of harbor basin protected by two breakwaters – 3,080 m long on the north/east side and 1,070 m on the south side. KPL has a signal tower and navigations aids in the form of two transit light towers for safe navigation in and out of the Port.

Road Connectivity: There are three important National Highways connected to Ennore: NH 4 linking Chennai and Mumbai passing through Bangalore and Pune, NH 5 connecting Chennai and Kolkata and passing through major cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Cuttack and NH 45 linking Chennai and Madurai and connecting the southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

Rail Connectivity: Rail connectivity links kamarajar port from mainline at Attipattu and Attipattu Pudunagar Stations located in the Chennai – Gudur section of the Southern Railway on the Chennai – Delhi/Kolkata route. The southern connectivity start off from Attipattu Pudunagar Railway Station and the northern connectivity start off from Attipattu Railway Station. Both of these lines collaborates at the Apex Point and run as a single line to the NCTPS Yard. The port has developed the railway facilities to connecting the stockyards of the coal and iron ore terminal to the existing NCTPS Railway line. KPL is also taking action for extending the railway lines to serve both the container terminal as well as the multi-cargo terminal.