Visit TPCAST at CEBIT 2018 at the partner booth Schenker Technologies GmbH – Hall 26 Booth G53

TPCAST, the leader in wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and the first-to-market with a wireless VR solution for Head-Mounted Displays (HMD), will be exhibiting with Schenker Technologies at CEBIT, Europe”s Business Festival for Innovation and Digitization held in Hannover, Germany between the 12th and 15th of June. TPCAST technology is a breakthrough in the VR field, creating a wireless connection between the PC and the VR headset, providing VR users a unique, truly immersive experience. See TPCAST’s Wireless Adapter Consumer Edition for Oculus Rift or HTC Vive in hall 26 booth G53. The Wireless Adapter for Oculus Rift will feature the new updated software for an incredibly immersive experience of virtual reality.

“We are excited to demonstrate the new software for our Wireless Adapter Oculus Rift in action. TPCAST continuously works on the wireless solution to enhance the immersive experience of virtual reality.” said Reiner Pes, General Manager EMEA, TPCAST B.V.

The new software includes an upgraded firmware that enhances the consumer experience of Wireless VR as well a new installation client that improves the diagnostics. The upgraded software for the CE Adapter for the Oculus Rift includes an upgraded firmware that improves the tracking stability of the Wireless Adapter for the Oculus Rift, thus enhancing the Wireless VR user experience. Furthermore the overall performance is even better and tracking stability has been improved. For current users, the TPCAST Wireless Connectivity Assistant will automatically have an option to upgrade to the new software (V3.0.2). New users can download the new software client directly from TPCAST”s website. (https://www.tpcastvr.com/europe-support)

At our partner booth Schenker Technologies Cebit visitors will explore that TPCAST Wireless Adapter attaches easily to the headset and replacing the need for the cumbersome cord. The wireless solution enables free 360° degrees movement, preserves the cable video quality and latency and realize a incredibly immersive virtual reality experience without beeing tethered to a stationary PC.

The wireless adapter for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift support 2K video transmission at 90Fps with sub 2ms latency. The adapters come with a battery to power the headset and the wireless module and can last for up to 5 hours of operation. Especially for content developers the wireless solution from TPCAST gives the freedom to create more innovative content in many industries including automotive, healthcare, oil & gas, real estate and more.

For the best Virtual Reality experience we recommend installing the latest software version 3.0.2 and firmware version 1.2.2.

Availability Software Oculus Rift Wireless Adapter:

The new software version (V3.0.2) for the TPCAST Wireless Adapter for the Oculus Rift is available on TPCAST”s support page (https://www.tpcastvr.com/europe-support).