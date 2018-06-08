If a person’s smile is tainted by crooked, crowded or gappy teeth but they don’t want the hassle of traditional metal braces, invisible braces at Harley Street Dental Clinic could be the answer.

[LONDON, 08/06/2018] – Invisible braces are a clear alternative to the traditional, creating healthy smiles with more comfort and even more discretion.

At Harley Street Dental Clinic, invisible braces like Invisalign are ideal for people who are looking to straighten their teeth discreetly. These clear aligners are custom-made for every individual patient, working to shift the teeth to their desired positions over time.

After a consultation at Harley Street Dental Clinic, where any concerns can be voiced, an impression can be taken so that the patient is on their journey towards a straighter and healthier grin. At Harley Street Dental Clinic, the treatment plan is shown to the patient before they are given their aligners. These invisible braces are removable, providing flexibility for busy lifestyles in eating, drinking and special occasions. Otherwise, Invisalign should be kept in for 22 hours a day so that a desired smile can be achieved as prescribed by the treatment plan.

Invisible Braces can’t run, but they can hide

Invisible braces like Invisalign are just one among several teeth straightening treatments at Harley Street Dental Clinic. Invisible braces can also mean hidden braces, which is why some people may opt for lingual braces at Harley Street Dental Clinic. Similar to traditional train tracks, they use brackets and wires, only these invisible braces are fitted on the back of the teeth. The idea is that a person can have their teeth straightened by Harley Street Dental Clinic in a discreet manner. That way, they can smile as they head towards their desired result of a long-term, smiling future.

At Harley Street Dental Clinic, invisible braces benefit both the aesthetics of someone’s smile and their oral health. By closing the gaps, teeth straightening treatments like invisible braces leave little room for plaque to build up. This avoids the trouble of complications like gum disease or tooth decay. Harley Street Dental Clinic are therefore creating happier and healthier smiles.

