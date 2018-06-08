Food Container : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Food Container Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Food Container Market by product (flexible packaging, glass, metal, paperboard, rigid packaging and bags and pouches), application (bakery products, dairy goods, fruits & vegetables, grain mill products, meat processed pro ducts) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Food Container Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Food Container Market. According to report the global food container market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

As food products need to be preserved for a long period of time they are packaged in extremely protective and tough containers. Food Containers help protecting and maintaining the good quality of food products. Food containers are designed to store everything from ingredients for dinner to leftovers lunch for tomorrows. Food container extends the life of food depending on food type, packaging, and storage conditions especially temperature and humidity. Food containers are available in wide range and in different materials such as glass, metals, steel, and plastic and so on.

Food Containers such as bags and pouches are more preferred by users, due to its visual appearance, product differentiation, ease transferability, convenience, and freshness protection. Demand for rigid plastic food containers, particularly for dairy products such as Yogurt, sour cream, butter, and cheese products is expected to increase over the forecast period. Moreover, the food container market has experienced several innovations in terms of new product developments and technological advancement over the recent few years, for instance, DuPont has launched its new product Thermoset® that offers consumers a shatter-resistant, easy-to-hold, safe, recyclable container that expressively reduces shipping, breakage and other manufacturing costs for the brand owner. Furthermore, due to busy lifestyles of consumers, the desire for maintaining the quality of food wherever they carry, the consumer demands for quality products, which are leakage proof, airtight, micro able and aesthetically appealing. It has become important for food container manufacturers to take a step further with the changing preference of consumers.

Consumers prefer containers that are environment-friendly, manufacturers are developing containers that are recyclable and resistant to friction, moisture, and heat. Therefore, demand for ecological containers among consumers has increased. Consumers are more attracted towards stylish designed containers, which are efficient and require very little maintenance. Glass storage containers normally have a plastic lid which keeps the food airtight, these containers are accessible in clear, frosted, and colored glasses, they keep the food fresh for longer periods as compared with other food storage containers so the demand for glass container is increasing among the consumers. The above emerging trends are driving the food container market.

Segment Covered

The report on global food container market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global food container market is categorized into flexible packaging, glass, metal, paperboard, rigid packaging and bags and pouches. On the basis of application the global food container market is categorized into bakery products, dairy goods, fruits & vegetables, grain mill products, meat processed products and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food container market such as, Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Bemis, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Crown Holdings Incorporated, Evergreen Packaging, Graham Packaging Company Incorporated, Silgan Holdings, Owens-Illinois Group Incorporated, Plastipak Holdings Incorporated and Packaging Dynamics Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food container market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food container market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food container market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food container market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

About Us

