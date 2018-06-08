ATH Flame Retardant Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2024

Flame retardants are the components which restricts and prevents the spread of fire. Flame retardants can be of halogenated type and non-halogenated types. ATH called as alumina trihydrate is a non-halogenated type of flame retardant. ATH undergoes endothermic decomposition and functions as a flame retardant by liberating its high water content. This process cools the product and delays its ignition. ATH is widely used in thermoplastics such as poly vinyl chloride (PVC), the most used material in electrical applications.

The ATH flame retardants are available in ground, precipitated types. Also, the flame retardants are surface treated for specific high performance applications.The wires and cables is an important sector in consumption of ATH flame retardant followed by building and construction. Also, reinforced composites in automobile body sections, foam seats are an attractive growth area for ATH flame retardant market. The global ATH flame retardant market is anticipated to show significant growth in terms of consumption over the forecast period owing to the strict industrial regulations and standards.

The ATH flame retardant market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of plastic material. Flame retardants are widely used for variety of products from carpets to the building materials. Besides, use of flammable products drives the global ATH flame retardants market. Also, ATH flame retardant is a cost effective compared to the other non-halogenated type of flame retardants and thus further gives an advantage for expansion. The regulations such as RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), and REACH further boosts the consumption of global ATH flame retardant market.

The global ATH Flame retardant market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APAC holds major share in the global ATH Flame retardant materials. This is attributed by growing end use industries in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. North America and Europe followed by Japan are expected to grow moderately during the forecast period since the markets in these regions are matured. The ATH film retardant market in MEA and Latin America are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Global ATH flame retardant market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global ATH Flame retardant market includes:

JM Huber,

Albemarle Corporation,Almatis,

Alcoa World Alumina Minerals,Sumitomo Chemicals,Magyar Aluminium,Nabaltec,

Chalco Aluminium Corp of China,TOR Minerals Europe,Alteo,

